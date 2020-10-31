WWE turned up the heat on one of their longest-running storylines this week on Friday Night Smackdown, as Aalyah Mysterio openly declared her love for Murphy before the two locked lips in the middle of the ring.

Aalyah has been inching closer to Murphy for months despite her family’s absolute hatred for the former Cruiserweight Champion, dating back to his not-so-far off days as a “disciple” of the vile Seth Rollins.

You may recall that the duo were responsible for maiming lucha legend Rey Mysterio earlier this summer, kicking off a seemingly never-ending rivalry that jumped from the Raw brand to team Smackdown in the 2020 WWE Draft.

Aalyah and Murphy had originally taken to the ring so that the later could apologize to Rey and son Dominik for all the bad blood and history between them. Seth Rollins then continued to stir the pot by claiming to accept them and their relationship – something the young woman’s family is unlikely to ever do.

As these things tend to do, the drama ended in physicality when Dominik attacked Seth Rollins, and then set his eyes on Murphy. Before dad could get involved, however, Aalyah jumped in front of her man to stop an incoming 619 in its tracks. She then proclaimed her love and planted Murphy with a kiss, much to the shock of her family.