AAW Offering 30-Days Free Streaming – Watch Early Title Reigns From Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & More

AAW Wrestling has been forced to cancel their upcoming event, ‘EPIC’, originally scheduled for March 20 at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago.

The venue has barred any events with more than 100 individuals in attendance as a precaution, due to the growing COVID-19 (coronavirus) global epidemic. Tickets for this Friday’s show will instead be honored at AAW’s return to Logan Square on May 16.

For those stuck at home over the coming weeks, AAW is currently offering a one-month free trial of their on-demand streaming service. Events date back to 2005, including the championship runs of some big names like Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Sami Callihan and Pentagon Jr. Visit AAWOnDemand.com for more information.