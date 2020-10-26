Abadon vs. Tay Conti Reportedly Pulled From 28/10 AEW Dynamite

It has been reported that the match between Abadon and Tay Conti will no longer take place on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the match will not air because Abadon suffered a legitimate injury in the match. It had to be stopped after an elbow to her throat led to a shortness of breath which led to her being taken to hospital.

Instead, it has been reported that the match will be replaced with another, which is “likely” to feature Shawn Spears.

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite was taped on October 22 with the following being promoted:

– AEW TNT Championship Lumberjack Match: Cody (c) vs Orange Cassidy

– AEW World Championship Tournament Eliminator: Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M

– AEW World Championship Tournament Eliminator: Hangman Page vs Wardlow

– Inner Circle Town Hall segment.