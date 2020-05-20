Ace Austin & Michael Elgin Advance In Impact Wrestling Tournament, Semifinals Set For Next Week

The first round of Impact Wrestling’s tournament to find a new number one contender has come to a conclusion, with both Ace Austin and “Unbreakable” Michael Elgin advancing to the next round.

Austin, a former X-Division Champion who recently announced his intention to step up and challenge for the world title, managed to upset 25-year veteran Rhino. He’ll now take on another old school TNA star in Shawn “Supermex” Hernandez next week for a shot at the finals.

Elgin headlined Impact Wrestling this week in a deeply physical war against Sami Callihan that you should absolutely go out of your way to see. He’ll have his hands full with the high-flying Trey Miguel next week in the second of two semifinal matches.

Could the tournament finals see a throwback battle between Rhino and Supermex? A rematch between rivals Ace Austin and Trey Miguel is certainly possible, although it’s hard to imagine Big Mike Elgin won’t be a part of the match in some way, given the monstrous run he’s been on of late.

The winner of the tournament will receive a future opportunity to challenge Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World Championship. Blanchard was originally supposed to defend her title against Elgin and Eddie Edwards at last month’s Rebellion pay-per-view, but the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped those plans.