ACH Reflects On Calling Jay Lethal “Uncle Tom,” Recalls A Past Incident Between Them

ACH got the entire wrestling world talking when he called out WWE back in fall of 2019 about a t-shirt design the company made for him which he felt was racist. The situation ultimately led to him leaving the company, but while complaining about WWE he took a shot at Jay Lethal, calling him an “Uncle Tom” in the process.

ACH recently spoke with the Submission Squad radio show where he reflected on the decision where he admitted that he probably shouldn’t have called him that. However, ACH also reflected on a previous incident that they had together from when they were in ROH, which led to Lethal slapping him.