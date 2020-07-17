ACH To Make In-Ring Return At GCW Homecoming; Two-Day Weekend Pass Available

ACH will make his debut with Game Changer Wrestling on July 25 at the GCW Homecoming event in Atlantic City, NJ, the promotion announced today.

This will be ACH’s first match since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. GCW has announced that limited tickets will be sold with staggered seating and social distancing rules in effect at all times. All guests will be required to wear masks.

GCW Homecoming is actually a two-day event with part two to follow on July 26. You can order each show through FITE TV for $13.99, but the better deal is their weekend two-pack for $19.99.

Announced so far for that weekend is:

Effy vs. Nate Webb

Chris Dickinson vs. Mance Warner

Nick Gage vs. SHLAK

Alex Colon vs. Zachary Wentz

Joey Janela vs. Yoshikiko

6-Man Scramble

Rickey Shane Page vs. Homicide

Tony Deppen vs. Lee Moriarty

Blake Christian vs. Alex Zayne

Alex Colon vs. AJ Gray

Chris Dickinson vs. Calvin Tankman