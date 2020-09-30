ACH vs Lio Rush Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4, Updated Card

A blockbuster match has been announced for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4, as former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush will battle ACH in a potential weekend-stealing main event.

Already announced for the show is the “Bad Boy” himself taking on 64-year-old wrestling legend Ricky Morton, plus The Rascalz, Jonathan Gresham, Alex Shelley and more.

Spring Break 4 is presented by Game Changer Wrestling as a part of The Collective, a massive series of indie shows taking place next weekend, October 9-11, at Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Collective will feature events from GCW, Freelance Wrestling, Glory Pro, Shimmer, AIW, Black Label Pro and more, including the return of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, all streaming live on FITE TV.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4 Match Card: