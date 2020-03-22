ProWrestling.com

Adam Cole Becomes The Longest-Reigning NXT Champion In History

By onWWE

It’s been a history-making reign as NXT Champion for Adam Cole, as this week he has officially become the longest-reigning champion in history.

The Undisputed Era leader has taken over Finn Balor’s previous 292-day reign as champion and become the longest-reigning champion in history. On top of that, Adam Cole is also the record holder for the most combined days as NXT Champion.

