Adam Cole Becomes The Longest-Reigning NXT Champion In History

It’s been a history-making reign as NXT Champion for Adam Cole, as this week he has officially become the longest-reigning champion in history.
The Undisputed Era leader has taken over Finn Balor’s previous 292-day reign as champion and become the longest-reigning champion in history. On top of that, Adam Cole is also the record holder for the most combined days as NXT Champion.
Officially, I stand before you as the LONGEST REIGNING NXT Champion of all time. This championship means everything to me, because it shows the world how good Adam Cole really is. I’ve had quite a few “first evers” in my career. But this? This is #Undisputed #AdamColeBayBay #UE pic.twitter.com/5OzhYzUGjT
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 19, 2020