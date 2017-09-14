Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, And Kyle O’Reilly’s NXT Stable Gets A Name

NXT’s newest faction — Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly — finally has a name, as it appears that WWE will refer to them as the Undisputed Era.

Below is a photo from the group’s WWE Shop page:

In this week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the group will also be called CFO (Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly).

“The trio of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly look to be doing an NWO reprise as the outsider type group. Based on a new T-shirt that has come out, it appears the groups name will be The Undisputed Era, and also be called CFO (Cole, Fish & O’Reilly).”