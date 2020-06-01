Adam Cole Celebrates 365 Days As NXT Champion

Yesterday saw a major milestone in WWE NXT’s history as Adam Cole officially hit the 365-day mark as NXT Champion. His reign began back at WWE NXT Takeover: XXV where he defeated Johnny Gargano, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Cole’s run has been incredibly entertaining so far, defending the title against many top stars on the brand from Gargano to Pete Dunne. Cole quickly took to social media to celebrate his anniversary as champion, showing how proud he is to hold the title.

“I freakin’ did it boys…WE did it,” Cole wrote on Twitter. “365 days as NXT Champion. The GREATEST NXT Champ of all time. Party hats and champagne galore.” “Here’s the deal. As NXT Champion, I have never settled or gotten comfortable. But there are certain days where you have to sit back and smell the roses. Today is one of those days. I am the greatest champion this brand has ever seen. And that’s #Undisputed.”

Adam Cole’s next title defence will come this weekend at WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House where he will compete against The Velveteen Dream. But, if Cold wins, then the Dream cannot challenge for the title again while Cole is the champion.