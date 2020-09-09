Adam Cole Claims That Pat McAfee Is “Not Good Enough To Be Full-Time”

It appears that issues between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee haven’t quite come to an end as the Undisputed Era leader spoke about Pat’s ability.

The two men competed in a fantastic singles match at WWE NXT Takeover: XXX, with McAfee really impressing within the match. However, it appears that the former NFL star didn’t quite win over Adam Cole, as the former NXT Champion made it clear that he doesn’t think McAfee is good enough to be a full-time wrestler.

“Pat absolutely exceeded expectations,” Cole said in an interview with Trib LIVE. “I don’t think anybody expected him to perform as well as he did, I certainly didn’t expect him to do as well as he did. To be honest, as far as a guy who is a natural, someone with a lot of gifts, someone who does love pro wrestling, Pat McAfee checks all those boxes. As far as a first match, McAfee impressed across the board. I don’t want him to trick himself though because he did well against me, that all of a sudden now he can wrestle full-time or become the NXT Champion tomorrow. He is still incredibly conceited. He’s an amazing athlete, but he still didn’t beat me. I seriously can’t stand Pat McAfee. He did really good, but he’s still not good enough and definitely not good enough to be full-time. He got his taste of pro wrestling and now he’s back at his normal gig.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

It is unknown whether or not McAfee will step back into the WWE ring again, although he did admit that he expects to talk with Triple H.