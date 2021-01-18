WWE
Adam Cole Claims That WWE NXT Is Part Of The Main Roster
WWE NXT Superstar, Adam Cole has spoken about how he views the black and gold brand, claiming there’s “no debate” it is the main roster.
Fans have often commented about how Adam Cole is ‘ready’ for WWE’s main roster, alluding to WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, but Cole doesn’t see things that way.
He responded to a fan on social media recently who claimed he is ready to move to the main roster in 2021, with Cole stating that WWE NXT is the main roster, and there’s no debate to be had about that.
@WWENXT is main roster. No debate. End of story. https://t.co/HBiJCC6WXE
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) January 17, 2021
The Undisputed Era leader is currently involved in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Roderick Strong, with the duo advancing to the next round last week by defeating Breezango.
AJ Styles Reveals Why He’s Proud Of His Royal Rumble Match With John Cena
AJ Styles recently reflected on his incredible WWE Championship match with John Cena, revealing why he’s so proud of it.
The two men had a tremendous match at the WWE Royal Rumble in 2017, which was heavily praised at the time. Styles spoke about the match on his appearance on WWE’s The Bump, revealing an interesting note as to why he’s so proud of it.
“It was awesome! I think about this match with John Cena, and I would say, out of all the matches I’ve had, this was the best one,” AJ Styles mentioned when discussing his Royal Rumble match with Cena in 2017. “A lot of people don’t know this, but we never left the ring in this match. We never went outside of the ring; it was all in the ring, which is not really heard of these days. I’m really proud of that match.”
Last year in the match, AJ was involved in Edge’s return, getting physical with him inside of the ring, and he admitted it was an unbelievable moment.
“I think I was definitely outdone by freakin Edge. Man, it was awesome,” he stated. “Standing in that ring and waiting for him to make his entrance was pretty unbelievable. Knowing the moment we were going to have, I was excited. I wish I hadn’t separated my shoulder. But if anyone was going to do it, I was glad Edge helped me with it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
WWE Raw Preview (1/18): Alexa Bliss Returns To Action Against Asuka
Tonight’s WWE Raw will see the build towards the WWE Royal Rumble continue and Alexa Bliss will be returning to action. The main focus of tonight is going to be based around the story between Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton continuing, and here is what has been announced:
– Alexa Bliss returns to action
Alexa Bliss will be returning to in-ring action tonight in what is going to be her first match since the November 23 episode of WWE Raw, which saw her defeat Nikki Cross. She will be going one on one with Asuka on tonight’s show.
– Randy Orton Fireball Update
Speaking of Alexa Bliss, last week saw her throw a fireball into the face of Randy Orton, and tonight will see him react to that, giving an update on his status.
– Royal Rumble Build Up
The build towards the WWE Royal Rumble will also continue tonight, with more names for the two matches likely being announced.
Samoa Joe Donates His Hair To Charity
It appears that WWE Raw commentator, Samoa Joe will likely be displaying a new look tonight, as he has chopped his hair to donate to charity.
Joe posted an image on social media of his hair chopped off, revealing it will be sent to the non-profit organization, CWHL (Children With Hair Loss). They provide human hair replacements at zero cost to children and young adults who are facing medically-related hair loss.
