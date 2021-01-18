Adam Cole Claims That WWE NXT Is Part Of The Main Roster

WWE NXT Superstar, Adam Cole has spoken about how he views the black and gold brand, claiming there’s “no debate” it is the main roster.

Fans have often commented about how Adam Cole is ‘ready’ for WWE’s main roster, alluding to WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, but Cole doesn’t see things that way.

He responded to a fan on social media recently who claimed he is ready to move to the main roster in 2021, with Cole stating that WWE NXT is the main roster, and there’s no debate to be had about that.

The Undisputed Era leader is currently involved in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Roderick Strong, with the duo advancing to the next round last week by defeating Breezango.