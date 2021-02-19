Adam Cole Comments On His Recent Actions: “I’ll Talk When I Want To Talk”

Adam Cole has given his first comments via Twitter in regards to his recent actions against Kyle O’Reilly.

Cole shocked the wrestling world when he attacked O’Reilly at the end of NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, but he refused to comment on his actions during the following WWE NXT, despite Kyle calling him out.

However, at the end of the six-man tag team main event, Cole attacked his former Undisputed Era teammate once again. Now, on social media Cole has given his thoughts on the matter, claiming he doesn’t have to explain “sh*t” to anybody.