Connect with us

WWE

Adam Cole Comments On His Recent Actions: “I’ll Talk When I Want To Talk”

Published

4 hours ago

on

Adam Cole

Adam Cole has given his first comments via Twitter in regards to his recent actions against Kyle O’Reilly.

Cole shocked the wrestling world when he attacked O’Reilly at the end of NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, but he refused to comment on his actions during the following WWE NXT, despite Kyle calling him out.


However, at the end of the six-man tag team main event, Cole attacked his former Undisputed Era teammate once again. Now, on social media Cole has given his thoughts on the matter, claiming he doesn’t have to explain “sh*t” to anybody.

Related Topics:

WWE

Booker T Reveals Which Wrestler He Would Build A Company Around

Published

2 hours ago

on

Feb 19, 2021

By

Booker T

There are a lot of talented wrestlers around right now, but for Booker T there is one man who stands out, that he’d book a company around.

On his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed he would book a promotion around AJ Styles if he had the option. He stated that he’s well seasoned and is someone who has had the in-ring career to back it up.


“I have one guy that I could have as my right hand man, and I’m starting a big promotion, it would be AJ Styles. Just because AJ Styles has been around for a very long time. AJ Styles is a guy who had the in-ring career, but he was there watching it back when WCW was at its end.

AJ Styles was a guy in that locker room back then, he’s been a guy who’s on this journey for a long time. He’s a guy that’s well seasoned, gone all over the world. To have him affirm things for me would be very very important. That’s what I look for in trying to create a promotion, having guys like that around to be able to help me out.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

Continue Reading

WWE

Sami Zayn Believes His Intercontinental Championship Run Is Some Of His Best Work

Published

3 hours ago

on

Feb 19, 2021

By

Sami Zayn reflected on his recent run as Intercontinental Champion, discussing how proud he was of the work he put in.

Sami held the title for 89 days before dropping it to the current holder, Big E, and he certainly put together an entertaining run during that time. When speaking with Fox Sports, Sami admitted he thinks it’s some of his best work in WWE.


“Oh, yeah, thrilled. I think that’s—I really think it’s some of the best work I’ve ever done. Certainly from a character perspective, and definitely as a bad guy, a heel. Cause I was a good guy forever and then all of a sudden to be doing this. I was really, really proud of the work I did from, really, maybe August of 2019 when I first started aligning with Shinsuke and I first started calling myself “The Great Liberator” and all that stuff.”

Zayn also spoke about his current appearance, with the long hair and big beard, which he said is working because it offends people, and it suits the nature of his current character.

“It’s funny that you say it’s getting under people’s skin. I actually get that comment a lot. “Cut your hair. Shave your beard.” What’s your problem? What do you care? It’s the strangest thing. It offends people to be this unkempt. It offends people.

“But, no, it’s actually more just cause I think I’m going bald and I’ve never had long hair. And I said, “Well, if you’re ever going to do it, now’s the time. I’m getting older. I’m starting to see it thin out a little bit.” I said, “I’ve never had it, I’m starting to see it thin out a little bit. I’ve never had it, let’s go for it.”

“Then, because of the nature of my character, it just looked better to keep it looking crazy versus putting product in it. If I was a good guy, I don’t think it would work as well.”

Continue Reading

WWE

Indi Hartwell Admits She Didn’t Believe She Was Good Enough To Join ‘The Way’

Published

3 hours ago

on

Feb 19, 2021

By

Indi Hartwell has recently been thriving as a member of The Way, but she admitted that she originally doubted if she should be involved.

The Way has been one of the top factions in WWE NXT since its inception, but she admitted to Newshub that she didn’t initially think she was good enough to be involved.


“It was really humbling to me that the company trusted me in that situation at this early stage of my career. Johnny and Candice are exceptional talents and I can’t even quantify how much I am learning from them every day. And that’s not just in-ring stuff. They are both so well-rounded as performers, so my promo work has to be up to scratch to hang with them and that’s been a big focus for me. Honestly, I didn’t think I was good enough to be in a program with Johnny and Candice, but I am so happy with how the storyline is playing out and the best is yet to come for us.”

Hartwell then spoke about the influences she had early on in wrestling, with the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn match between Sasha Banks and Bayley being an influence for her, and she admitted she’d like to work with them down the line.

“That was it. I always loved pro wrestling growing up. But that moment it turned from a dream into a passion and at age 19, I knew that nothing was going to stop me from doing it, and I signed up for wrestling school the next day. It’s really cool now that five-six years later I have the chance to very soon – hopefully – work with those two. I’m walking in their footsteps now and hopefully, I’ll walk alongside them in the future.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)

Continue Reading

Trending