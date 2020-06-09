Adam Cole & Finn Balor Will Be In Action On 6/10 WWE NXT

WWE NXT has announced that two of its biggest stars will both be in action this week as Adam Cole and Finn Balor will be wrestling on the show.

Just days removed from WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House, the black and yellow brand will be putting two of the men who competed at the show in action once again.

Both men are coming off big wins at Takeover as Adam Cole defended his NXT Championship against The Velveteen Dream in a backlot brawl, while Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest in a fantastic contest.

Cole will be competing against Dexter Lumis who had a major impact in the backlot brawl as he ended up kidnapping both Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish.

From WWE:

Adam Cole is still NXT Champion, but any celebration he had planned will again be on hold as he’ll face the bizarre Dexter Lumis in a non-title match this Wednesday on USA Network. While Cole fended off Velveteen Dream in a wild Backlot Brawl for the NXT Title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Lumis made his presence felt as well. Demonstrating a strange obsession with The Undisputed ERA in recent weeks, Lumis made his art a reality when he showed up to Cole’s Backlot Brawl with Velveteen Dream, packing Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish into the trunk of a car and driving off into the night. Just what kind of condition will The Panama City Playboy be in after another successful but brutal title defense? And will his Undisputed ERA allies be in any condition to have his back — that is, if they’ll even be around at all?

While the NXT Champion is in action against Lumis, Finn Balor will also be wrestling in a rematch against Cameron Grimes. Balor was beaten by Grimes on the May 13 episode of the show in a shock result thanks to an interference from Damian Priest and now The Prince will be out to settle the score.

From WWE: