Adam Cole Releases A Statement Apologizing For The Pat McAfee Incident

WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole has released a statement regarding the incident between him and Pat McAfee recently, apologizing for his behavior.

Cole appeared on the Pat McAfee show on July 23 and the two men ended up getting heated and arguing. Cole snapped after being called short and dropped several F-bombs, pushing McAfee’s co-host, breaking some microphones in the process.

You can see the incident below:

Never have I been so taken by surprise with an F-bomb! Adam Cole going off at Pat McAfee after a some back and forth resulted in McAfee jabbing at Cole’s size.pic.twitter.com/IrAE3dVkbU — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 23, 2020

After taking some time to reflect, Cole has released an official statement, apologizing for how he behaved on the show.