Adam Cole Reveals His Favorite NXT Championship Defense So Far

Ahead of his WWE NXT Championship match tonight, Adam Cole spoke with Bleacher Report where he named his favorite title defense so far.

Adam Cole has held the WWE NXT Championship for just over one year, and throughout the course of that time, he has defended the title against countless different wrestlers in some amazing matches.

However, out of all of his title defenses, the match that has ended up being his personal favorite is the WWE Survivor Series match with Pete Dunne. This was the first time that the title had been defended on a major WWE PPV event and was a huge showcase for WWE NXT as a brand, as well as Cole and Dunne as talents.

“If I had to pick a favorite [title defense], strictly because of the month and the positioning of where I was, the successful title defense against Pete Dunne at Survivor Series is up there,” Cole said. “I hold that one and the night that I won the championship as [being]very special. Not only because I got to wrestle at Survivor Series and it being the first time the NXT Championship was defended, but just the crazy month that I and so many other people had had.” He continued, “To think it was 24 hours before I went through a 50-minute war in WarGames and I was thrown off the top of the cage. I was battered, beaten and bruised but still went out, still had a tough match, and still walked away as the NXT champion. I think that one is up there too as being very special as far as title defenses go.”

Cole will put his title on the line again this evening at WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House in a Backlot Brawl match against The Velveteen Dream. However, if Cole wins the match, then The Velveteen Dream cannot have another title match while Adam Cole is champion.

ProWrestling.com will have live coverage of tonight’s Takeover, which you can find out about here.