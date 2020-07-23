Adam Cole Snaps On Host Pat McAfee In Heated Interview – “F*** You Pat, I’m Sick Of Your S***!”

Former NXT Champion Adam Cole stormed off an on-set interview with occasional WWE host Pat McAfee this afternoon, after what he believed were a series of disrespectful comments made throughout the conversation.

While many are understandably focused on the clearly heated blow-up at the end, the entire interview was contentious, at best, right from the very start.

Before we go any further, because this is professional wrestling, it’s important to note that all of this could have obviously been planned ahead of time and may be something WWE itself put together.

On multiple occasions during the interview, Cole showed signs of growing frustration as the host continually interrupted him while he attempted to answer questions and promote the NXT brand.

McAfee and his entire crew also appeared to mock Cole when he referred to himself as the “king” of the brand over the past year, discussing his record-setting reign as NXT Champion.

Several minutes into the interview, McAfee brought up the frequent comparison between Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Micheals stating, “You are nowhere near what Shawn Michaels was.”

“You can say you’re not trying to offend me, but it is offensive,” Cole tried to tell McAfee, who then pivoted to his crew for support. Of course, they all backed their host with statements like “we’re all just having a good time” and “you’ve never offended a guest before”.

That’s when things went from tense to aggressive in less than 60 seconds.

McAfee quickly tried to direct the conversation towards The Undisputed Era, claiming that Adam Cole surrounded himself with people “maybe even more talented” in order to insulate himself. That was something, according to Pat, that Shawn Michaels didn’t have to do.

Nobody tell Pat McAfee about The Rockers, Diesel or Degeneration-X, I guess…

McAfee then took a shot at Cole being a small wrestler, and the former champion immediately got heated, throwing over his microphone and storming the host’s desk to unleash a tirade of obscenities.