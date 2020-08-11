Several segments for this weeks WWE NXT have now been announced with Adam Cole set to appear to address Pat McAfee following last week.

The two men got into a physical altercation last week which resulted in McAfee punt kicking Cole in the head, knocking him out in the process. Since then a match between the two men for WWE NXT Takeover: XXX has been made official, and Cole will address the situation this week.

As well as that the NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be in action as he goes one on one with Tyler Breeze in a non-title match.

Karrion Kross will also be competing on the show against Danny Burch and Bronson Reed will be facing Damian Priest. There will also be the next triple threat match to determine another spot in the North American Title ladder match as KUSHIDA, Cameron Grimes and a mystery opponent compete.