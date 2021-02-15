Have we seen the end of The Undisputed Era?

The most dominant group in the history of the WWE NXT brand may have been irreparably shattered tonight at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, and like the iconic Barbershop Window in 1992, all it took was one swift kick.

The Undisputed Era (sans Bobby Fish) rushed to the ring in the closing moments of TakeOver this evening, coming to the aid of Finn Balor following an absolutely brutal NXT Championship defense over Pete Dunne. They managed to chase off Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, while Kyle O’Reilly made it crystal clear to the so-called “Prince” that he was coming for his title.

And that’s when Adam Cole superkicked the champion in the side of the head.

The rest of The Undisputed Era stood in shock, which quickly gave way to anger and a demand for an explanation. Instead, Cole delivered a second superkick to the jaw (or rather, his upper chest if we’re being completely honest) of O’Reilly, knocking him out cold. A stunned Roderick Strong had no idea what to do as he watched Cole, the long-time leader of the faction, turn his back and walk away.

Now, if you’ve been following Adam Cole’s career beyond his already stellar run in WWE NXT, you probably knew this turn was inevitable at some point. He and O’Reilly broke into the business together, and have reenacted this rivalry numerous times for multiple promotions. They actually fought each other in the Tokyo Dome for the ROH World Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 11.