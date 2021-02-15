Connect with us

WWE

Adam Cole Turns On The Undisputed Era At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

Feb 14, 2021

1 hour ago

on

Have we seen the end of The Undisputed Era?

The most dominant group in the history of the WWE NXT brand may have been irreparably shattered tonight at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, and like the iconic Barbershop Window in 1992, all it took was one swift kick.


The Undisputed Era (sans Bobby Fish) rushed to the ring in the closing moments of TakeOver this evening, coming to the aid of Finn Balor following an absolutely brutal NXT Championship defense over Pete Dunne. They managed to chase off Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, while Kyle O’Reilly made it crystal clear to the so-called “Prince” that he was coming for his title.

And that’s when Adam Cole superkicked the champion in the side of the head.

The rest of The Undisputed Era stood in shock, which quickly gave way to anger and a demand for an explanation. Instead, Cole delivered a second superkick to the jaw (or rather, his upper chest if we’re being completely honest) of O’Reilly, knocking him out cold. A stunned Roderick Strong had no idea what to do as he watched Cole, the long-time leader of the faction, turn his back and walk away.

Now, if you’ve been following Adam Cole’s career beyond his already stellar run in WWE NXT, you probably knew this turn was inevitable at some point. He and O’Reilly broke into the business together, and have reenacted this rivalry numerous times for multiple promotions.  They actually fought each other in the Tokyo Dome for the ROH World Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners Are…

Feb 14, 2021

2 hours ago

on

Feb 14, 2021

By

2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

MSK all day! Just one month after making their surprise debut on WWE television, NXT newcomers Nash Carter and Wes Lee have forever cemented their place in the history books as the winners of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The former Rascalz defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson, in a tremendously hard fought match tonight at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.


Now one step closer to realizing their dream of winning WWE championship gold, MSK capped off a tournament of all-heart performances by posing with the Dusty Cup, as confetti poured down from the rafters of the Capitol Wrestling Center.

MSK defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the first round, before moving past the David & Goliath duo of Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in the quarterfinals. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza put up one hell of a fight in the semis, but eventually fell just like the rest.

MSK joins the ranks of some tremendous tag teams and a who’s-who of all-time NXT greats who have won the Dusty Cup in the past. That list includes The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, and the Authors of Pain.

WWE

Eli Drake Has Arrived At NXT Takeover With A Brand New Name

Feb 14, 2021

4 hours ago

on

Feb 14, 2021

By

Former IMPACT World Champion and NWA World Tag Team Champion Eli Drake made a surprise appearance during the NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day kickoff show on the WWE Network.

As reported earlier today by PWInsider.com, Drake has signed a new contract with the black-and-yellow brand after his recent run with the National Wrestling Alliance. He will now be using the name LA Knight in WWE going forward.


Drake is probably best known for his promos and in-ring segment “A Fact of Life” but he put down several big names during his four years with IMPACT including James Storm, John Morrison, Moose, Alberto el Patron and the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Results

WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!

Feb 14, 2021

6 hours ago

on

Feb 14, 2021

By

WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

1. Quick Results

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). 

NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day
February 14, 2021


Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon

North American Title Match (Results)
Johnny Gargano (c) def. Kushida

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans

Women’s NXT Championship Match (Results)
Io Shirai (c) def. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez

NXT Championship Match (Results)
Finn Balor (c) vs. Pete Dunne

