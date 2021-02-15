WWE
Adam Cole Turns On The Undisputed Era At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
Have we seen the end of The Undisputed Era?
The most dominant group in the history of the WWE NXT brand may have been irreparably shattered tonight at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, and like the iconic Barbershop Window in 1992, all it took was one swift kick.
The Undisputed Era (sans Bobby Fish) rushed to the ring in the closing moments of TakeOver this evening, coming to the aid of Finn Balor following an absolutely brutal NXT Championship defense over Pete Dunne. They managed to chase off Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, while Kyle O’Reilly made it crystal clear to the so-called “Prince” that he was coming for his title.
And that’s when Adam Cole superkicked the champion in the side of the head.
Undis—NOPE!
What was that all about about, @AdamColePro?!? #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @FinnBalor @roderickstrong @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/CMFtiCnHYJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
The rest of The Undisputed Era stood in shock, which quickly gave way to anger and a demand for an explanation. Instead, Cole delivered a second superkick to the jaw (or rather, his upper chest if we’re being completely honest) of O’Reilly, knocking him out cold. A stunned Roderick Strong had no idea what to do as he watched Cole, the long-time leader of the faction, turn his back and walk away.
STOP. WHY ADAM WHY?!? #NXTTakeOver @KORcombat @roderickstrong @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/J7SbwOpqy6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
Now, if you’ve been following Adam Cole’s career beyond his already stellar run in WWE NXT, you probably knew this turn was inevitable at some point. He and O’Reilly broke into the business together, and have reenacted this rivalry numerous times for multiple promotions. They actually fought each other in the Tokyo Dome for the ROH World Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 11.
WWE
2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners Are…
MSK all day! Just one month after making their surprise debut on WWE television, NXT newcomers Nash Carter and Wes Lee have forever cemented their place in the history books as the winners of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
The former Rascalz defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson, in a tremendously hard fought match tonight at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.
Now one step closer to realizing their dream of winning WWE championship gold, MSK capped off a tournament of all-heart performances by posing with the Dusty Cup, as confetti poured down from the rafters of the Capitol Wrestling Center.
Dusty would be proud. 💛🏆🖤#DustyClassic #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver @NashCarterWWE @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/qu8MO3Yayh
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
MSK defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the first round, before moving past the David & Goliath duo of Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in the quarterfinals. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza put up one hell of a fight in the semis, but eventually fell just like the rest.
MSK using "ground and pound" technicality AND GYV becoming high-flyers!?
This match is just as UNPREDICTABLE as it is INCREDIBLE! #NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/OE5Kk72SLs
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
MSK joins the ranks of some tremendous tag teams and a who’s-who of all-time NXT greats who have won the Dusty Cup in the past. That list includes The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, and the Authors of Pain.
This is no quit, and ALL HEIGHT in @WesLee_WWE! 🤯#NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 pic.twitter.com/Dx60zR4UYg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
WWE
Eli Drake Has Arrived At NXT Takeover With A Brand New Name
Former IMPACT World Champion and NWA World Tag Team Champion Eli Drake made a surprise appearance during the NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day kickoff show on the WWE Network.
As reported earlier today by PWInsider.com, Drake has signed a new contract with the black-and-yellow brand after his recent run with the National Wrestling Alliance. He will now be using the name LA Knight in WWE going forward.
Drake is probably best known for his promos and in-ring segment “A Fact of Life” but he put down several big names during his four years with IMPACT including James Storm, John Morrison, Moose, Alberto el Patron and the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
WOAH! Look who just showed up on the #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day Pre-Show! 😲😲😲😲😲
𝙇𝘼 𝙆𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 has arrived!@TheEliDrake pic.twitter.com/IGaYpZRMtJ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 14, 2021
Results
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day
February 14, 2021
Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon
North American Title Match (Results)
Johnny Gargano (c) def. Kushida
Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans
Women’s NXT Championship Match (Results)
Io Shirai (c) def. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez
NXT Championship Match (Results)
Finn Balor (c) vs. Pete Dunne
Adam Cole Turns On The Undisputed Era At NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day
2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners Are…
Eli Drake Has Arrived At NXT Takeover With A Brand New Name
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
WWE Signs Former NWA Star & IMPACT Wrestling World Champion
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
WWE NXT Injury Report: Updates On Ciampa, LeRae, Legado del Phantasma & Kayden Carter
Smackdown Post-Match Interviews: Sami Zayn & Rey Mysterio Confrontation, Bayley Sweeps Riott Squad, More
Big E Wants To Move On From Apollo Crews: “This Man Is Not Worthy Of Lacing My Boots”
AEW Reveals Bracket For Women’s Eliminator Tournament, More Info On Japan Bracket Matches
WWE’s The Bump: Christian Talks Royal Rumble Return, Mark Henry, MSK, Toni Storm & More
Trending
-
Impact1 day ago
IMPACT No Surrender Results (2/13): Swann vs Dreamer, Good Brothers Defend, Triple Threat Revolver
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Signs Another Independent Wrestling Star
-
Results6 hours ago
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
-
WWE2 days ago
All Six Competitors Revealed For Smackdown Elimination Chamber Match
-
AEW15 hours ago
CM Punk Names The Five AEW Stars He Believes Have Potential
-
WWE2 days ago
Big E Wants To Move On From Apollo Crews: “This Man Is Not Worthy Of Lacing My Boots”
-
WWE8 hours ago
WWE Reportedly Signs Former Knockouts Champion
-
WWE13 hours ago
Rey Mysterio Discusses Whether Or Not Dominik Will Wear A Mask