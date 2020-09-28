Adam Page Admits He Didn’t Feel He Earned His AEW World Title Shot

AEW’s Adam Page recently spoke with WrestlingInc.com where he reflected on his AEW World Title shot, and he didn’t think he earned it.

The former Elite member was involved in the first-ever AEW World Championship match against Chris Jericho in a losing effort. However, he admitted that he didn’t quite feel like he had earned the title shot in comparison to what Jericho went through.

“I think about how we got to the first ever title match, and Chris Jericho got there by beating the best wrestler in the world at the time and I might say now as well, Kenny Omega” Page said. “And I got there by getting to enter into a battle royal dead last and eliminating a lot of people who were largely kind of unknown, under known [or]under successful, maybe. So even our paths to the title match didn’t feel equal. I never felt like I earned it, maybe, in the same way that Chris Jericho did, and then getting to be in that title match, obviously, is huge opportunity. And it’s one that I blew, so here we are.”