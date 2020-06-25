Adam Pearce Confirms He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Unfortunately, Adam Pearce has today taken to social media to confirm that he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the second WWE talent to confirm.

Yesterday the news broke that there are reportedly up to two-dozen people within WWE who have received positive tests for COVID-19. Renee Young took to social media to confirm that she has the virus, and now, WWE producer, Adam Pearce has done the same.

It is unknown the exact number of people who have tested positive within WWE, with the last mass testing (which was the first time this happened) taking place on June 16.

WWE is scheduled to hold more tapings on Friday and Saturday, but Pearce will not be in attendance for those tapings.