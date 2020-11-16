Adam Pearce Discusses The Responsibilities Of Being A WWE Producer

Adam Pearce was a guest on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast where he went into detail about what being a WWE Producer actually means.

Pearce gave a detailed description of what a day in the life is like for a typical WWE producer, which is often something many fans aren’t actually aware of.

“Producers’ days, at TV especially, start before everybody else’s. For context sake, as soon as we get done doing this, I’m going to get in the shower, put my suit and tie on, and drive to the ThunderDome because we’re going to produce some television today,” Pearce used as an example. “I’ll get there three or four hours before anybody else. We’ll sit in a meeting; you know the meeting. We will go through the festivities of the day that may or may not change at all. It may be etched in stone, and we may follow through with one set of plans immediately. “I have become extremely adept at rolling with the punches, and oh, the punches, they will be coming, and they will be coming fast and furious at numerous, numerous counts. So producers are on their toes constantly. We are the behind-the-scenes deliverers of information sometimes wanted, sometimes not. We are responsible for making sure that our specific duties for the day, be that one segment, two segments, three segments, or more not only hit their time but provide the content we’re responsible for. So sometimes, that means I need to get in a ring and teach somebody how to do something I’ve never done before. “Those are always fun days, and then I’ve got to – once the broadcast comes to fruition – sit there in the chair we’re talking about, with the headset, and communicate what we’re seeing to our broadcast partners, our television truck, our producers, and our directors before it actually happens so they can have their cameras in position to capture the images we trying to give the viewer at home. And if all of that happens in a perfect world, we’ll hit our time to the second, everyone will be happy with what they saw, and we’ll move on to the next day. And that’s just describing a TV day.”

Pearce then spoke about what his favorite part of the job is, detailing what happens when wrestlers come back into Gorilla Position after a great match.