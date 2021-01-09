Connect with us

WWE

Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns Booked For WWE Royal Rumble

Published

5 hours ago

on

Adam Pearce

Yes, WWE is kicking 2021 off with Goldberg and Adam Pearce challenging for world titles.

WWE official Adam Pearce will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.


This comes after Pearce “won” an otherwise five-man number one contender’s gauntlet match on this week’s SmackDown when Reigns and Jey Uso beat down Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura made it to the end of the gauntlet by defeating Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan.

If this match comes to fruition, it will mark the first time since 2014 that Pearce has laced up his boots. Pearce was a five-time NWA World Champion before becoming a WWE producer in 2015.

It remains to be seen what is in store for this developing rivalry. Will Adam Pearce compete against Reigns? Or will someone like Nakamura or Kevin Owens take his place? Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

Related Topics:

WWE

Drew McIntyre Match Announced For Monday Night Raw

Published

4 hours ago

on

Jan 8, 2021

By

Drew McIntyre

WWE is going to the well again next week with a very familiar match announced for the January 11 edition of Monday Night Raw. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with Randy Orton in a non-title match.

McIntyre defeated Orton to retain the WWE Championship at SummerSlam last year, and again in an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions. Orton then defeated the Scottish juggernaut to win the title inside Hell in a Cell, only to drop the belt back to McIntyre in a No Disqualification, No Count Outs match on the November 16 edition of Monday Night Raw.


This will be the 11th time that the two Superstars will have met in the ring over the last calendar year. Only twice has Orton been on the winning end of that exchange.

Last week on Raw, Goldberg returned to the company and issued a challenge to McIntyre for a WWE Championship match at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He also made numerous remarks about the champion that made absolutely zero sense whatsoever within the realm of McIntyre’s character.

Continue Reading

WWE

Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/8 SmackDown

Published

4 hours ago

on

Jan 8, 2021

By

Bianca Belair

Three more names are confirmed for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble matches.

Bianca Belair and Bayley have unfinished business, yet they have both thrown their names in hat to compete in the 30-woman bout. The two had plenty to say to each other during a backstage segment on SmackDown.


Additionally, former Mr. Money in the Bank Otis has also declared himself for the men’s Royal Rumble. This will mark his first time competing in such a match.

Following this week’s SmackDown, here’s an updated look at the Royal Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Otis confirmed

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Bayley confirmed

WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
(unofficial)

WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce

Continue Reading

WWE

NXT Will Not Be The Only Brand Hosting Dusty Rhodes Classic Matches This Year

Published

5 hours ago

on

Jan 8, 2021

By

An update on this year’s NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

WWE has announced that the 205 Live brand will host upcoming matches of the 2021 Dusty Cup. NXT General Manager William Regal made the announcement in a surprise appearance on Friday’s broadcast.


In non-tournament action, the new duo of August Grey and Curt Stallion picked up a victory over The Bollywood Boyz. Both teams have been officially confirmed for the Dusty Cup, which kicks off next Wednesday night with two matches on WWE NXT.

Continue Reading

Trending