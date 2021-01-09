Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns Booked For WWE Royal Rumble

Yes, WWE is kicking 2021 off with Goldberg and Adam Pearce challenging for world titles.

WWE official Adam Pearce will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

This comes after Pearce “won” an otherwise five-man number one contender’s gauntlet match on this week’s SmackDown when Reigns and Jey Uso beat down Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura made it to the end of the gauntlet by defeating Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan.

If this match comes to fruition, it will mark the first time since 2014 that Pearce has laced up his boots. Pearce was a five-time NWA World Champion before becoming a WWE producer in 2015.

It remains to be seen what is in store for this developing rivalry. Will Adam Pearce compete against Reigns? Or will someone like Nakamura or Kevin Owens take his place? Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.