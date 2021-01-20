Adam Pierce Finally Explains Why Certain WWE Stars Can “Declare” For Royal Rumble Matches

Adam Pearce has provided an answer to one of the more frustrating questions that pops up every single year; why can certain WWE Superstars simply “declare” themselves for the annual Royal Rumble match, while others must compete to earn the opportunity?

If you’ve ever been on Twitter during a January episode of Monday Night Raw or Friday Night Smackdown, you’ve undoubtedly heard numerous WWE fans complaining about this.

“It’s actually pretty simple,” the WWE producer and on-screen authority figure tweeted. “Those that have been granted the ability to simply declare entry into the Royal Rumble *by management* are free to do so. Those that haven’t must qualify. I don’t write the rules, I enforce them.”

