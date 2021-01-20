WWE
Adam Pierce Finally Explains Why Certain WWE Stars Can “Declare” For Royal Rumble Matches
Adam Pearce has provided an answer to one of the more frustrating questions that pops up every single year; why can certain WWE Superstars simply “declare” themselves for the annual Royal Rumble match, while others must compete to earn the opportunity?
If you’ve ever been on Twitter during a January episode of Monday Night Raw or Friday Night Smackdown, you’ve undoubtedly heard numerous WWE fans complaining about this.
“It’s actually pretty simple,” the WWE producer and on-screen authority figure tweeted. “Those that have been granted the ability to simply declare entry into the Royal Rumble *by management* are free to do so. Those that haven’t must qualify. I don’t write the rules, I enforce them.”
It’s actually pretty simple: Those that have been granted the ability to simply declare entry into the Royal Rumble *by management* are free to do so. Those that haven’t must qualify. I don’t write the rules, I enforce them. 🤷♂️
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 20, 2021
WWE Signs Priscilla Kelly, Elayna Black & More; Women’s Dusty Cup Bracket Revealed
WWE revealed the complete bracket for the NXT women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on The Bump.
On the left side of the bracket:
- Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade
- Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. Marina Shafir & Zoey Stark
And on the right side of the bracket:
- Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter
- Aliyah & Jessi Kamea vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
Here is the bracket for the first-ever Women's #DustyClassic and it all starts TONIGHT on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/yGWy07AXKS
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 20, 2021
Following the bracket reveal, WWE announced three new signings with Gigi Dolin as the former Priscilla Kelly, Zoey Stark as the former Lacey Ryan, and Cora Jade as the former Elayna Black.
#WWENXT is proud to announce the signings of:
Zoey Stark (FKA Lacey Ryan)
Gigi Dolin (FKA Priscilla Kelly)
Cora Jade (FKA Elayna Black)#WeAreNXT #DustyClassic @priscillakelly_ @ElaynaBlack @LaceyRyan94
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 20, 2021
The action will kickoff tonight on NXT with Catanzaro and Carter vs. Storm and Martinez. Tournament matches will also take place on this week’s 205 Live.
WWE’s The Bump: Booker T, Ziggler & Roode, Rey Mysterio Talks Royal Rumble Win 15 Years Later
This week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump is featured above. Kayla Braxton and her crew sit down with lucha legend Rey Mysterio to discuss the 15th anniversary of him winning the Royal Rumble match. Plus Smackdown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode stop by, Chad Gable, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and more.
WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET across all WWE digital platforms.
WWE Reportedly Signs Former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion
WWE has signed 36-year-old independent wrestler and former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Anthony Henry. PWInsider.com was the first to report the news.
WWE started a working relationship with EVOLVE in 2018 that allowed NXT Superstars to appear on their show. This helped the promotion boost ticket sales, while providing a place for select developmental talent to work in front of crowds and continue to improve their skills.
Anthony Henry was able to take advantage of the WWE relationship on multiple occasions, but was not among the initial group of wrestlers signed when WWE bought EVOLVE outright in 2020.
Henry and JD Drake battled the Street Profits for the EVOLVE Tag Team Championships on two occasions. He also wrestled Arturo Ruas at the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary show, which aired live on the WWE Network.
