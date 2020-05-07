A&E Greenlights 10-Episode Series, “The Quest For Lost WWE Treasures”

A&E Network issued a press release today announcing a slate of all new programming, including an expansion of their partnership with WWE.

“The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures” will feature Triple H and Stephanie McMahon joined by elite collectors, “on the ultimate hunt to find some of WWE’s most iconic, lost memorabilia.”

The 10-episode series will follow the team as they “investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the country to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive WWE collectibles,” and also promises “unprecedented access to the WWE Archives”.

WWE and A&E Network have a pre-existing relationship, as the two studios are currently working on a five-part biography series about WWE Hall of Famers “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Booker T, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the “Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels.