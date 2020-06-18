AEW Adds Former NWA Star & Top Female Wrestler To Its Roster

AEW has continued to strengthen its roster this week as the company has announced two new major signings to both the men’s and women’s division.

The Living Dead Girl, Abadon and former NWA star, Ricky Starks have now both officially joined the AEW roster after making appearances on the AEW Dynamite this week.

Abadon has preciously appeared on AEW back on the March 13 episode of AEW Dark where she faced Hikaru Shida. Last night she competed against Anna Jay where she dominated with a quick victory.

Ricky Starks also appeared last night, making his debut for the company in what was a surprise appearance as he answered Cody’s TNT Championship open challenge. Starks put in a very impressive performance which earned him his contract, even though he failed to win the match.

Starks had been a top star for NWA having captured the NWA World Television Championship which he held for over a month. However, he revealed in May that his contract was up and they decided to part ways.

These are just two of the latest signings AEW has madded, with the likes of Brodie Lee, Matt Hardy, Colt Cabana and Brian Cage all joining the company recently.