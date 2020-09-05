Welcome to our exclusive live results coverage of AEW ALL OUT! The show airs live on traditional pay-per-view, B/R Live and FITE TV (internationally). Bell time for the main card is 8PM ET with a one hour pre-show.

AEW All Out Results

September 5, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

THE BUY IN

SERPENTICO (w/Luther) vs. JOEY JANELA (w/ Sonny Kiss)

Janela goes right after Serpentico and starts to take clotheslines to Serpentico. Janela is all bandaged up and giving forearms, but Serpentico is able to turn it around and throw him to the outside. He goes right after him and he throws him in the ring before delivering a vertical suplex.

Serpentico goes to the top rope and sets up for a Swanton, but Janela gets his knees up! Janela is getting pumped up and delivers a rolling Death Valley Driver in the middle of the ring. Janela now gets to the top rope and goes for a moonsault, but he whiffs. Serpentico goes for the cover, but Janela kicks out. Janela sent off the ropes and Luther grabs the legs of Janela, but Sonny Kiss hits Luther with a forearm.

Janela answers with a big chop knocking down Serpentico before climbing up to the top rope and hitting an elbow to pick up the victory.

Winner: Joey Janela

THE DARK ORDER vs. PRIVATE PARTY

Isaah Cassidy starts the match with John Silver and we get some jocking for position to start. Cassidy showing his speed before gaining control and tagging in Marq Quen and hitting double dropkicks. Quen picks up Silver, who creates separation with a chop and then tagging in Alex Reynolds.

Reynolds come in and gets some strikes in before tagging in Silver, who hits some more strikes to the midsection, then some forearms to the head. Private Party is able to make a tag and hit Silver with the Silly String. Dark Order is able to take control and send Cassidy out of the ring before going after Marq Quen, but Quen surprises them with an Enziguri. Cassidy comes back in and they hit Silver with Gin and Juice to pick up the victory.

Winners: Private Party

