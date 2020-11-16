AEW Announces A Physically Distanced Meet & Greet Before 11/18 AEW Dynamite

AEW has confirmed that fans will have the chance to meet some of their favorite roster members at the upcoming AEW Dynamite taping.
A meet and greet will be taking place before the November 18 episode of AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida. Of course, because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is very much still ongoing, the meet and greet will be physically distant.
Cody Rhodes, Arn Anderson, Lance Archer, and Jake Roberts will be available to meet at this opportunity. It will be a contactless meeting and only limited tickets are available.
AEW Contactless & Physically Distanced Meet and Greet Information for November 18th
We are excited to announce, this Wednesday, November 18, as part of our live DYNAMITE, we will have a Contactless & Physically Distanced Meet & Greet opportunity (limited tickets will be available) for ticket holders!
Prior to the start of the event, the former 2-Time TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, Coach Arn Anderson, “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, and the legendary Jake Roberts will be available for a contactless & physically distanced Meet and Greet session! This is the first time since March, we have been able to offer this, so if you are planning on being at DYNAMITE on Wednesday, do not miss out on this rare opportunity!
Exact specifics on how to get the tickets, location and time, will be e-mailed to AEW DYNAMITE ticket holders on Wednesday, November 18th. This will be a contactless and physically distanced experience. No personal items will be signed. Photos will be taken by AEW staff, then made available for download post meet & greet. Fans MUST have a ticket for the November 18th DYNAMITE in order to have the opportunity to attend this FREE Meet and Greet session, so make sure to check your e-mail on Wednesday for the specific details. You can order your tickets at AEWTIX.com
Thank you all for your tremendous support during these uncertain times. We look forward to celebrating another edition of DYNAMITE with you this Wednesday night LIVE on TNT!!!
AEW DYNAMITE
Wednesday, November 18th, 2020
Gates open: 6:30pm – Showtime: 7:30pm
Order your tickets now at AEWTIX.com!