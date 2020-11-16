AEW Announces A Physically Distanced Meet & Greet Before 11/18 AEW Dynamite

AEW has confirmed that fans will have the chance to meet some of their favorite roster members at the upcoming AEW Dynamite taping.

A meet and greet will be taking place before the November 18 episode of AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida. Of course, because of the COVID-19 pandemic that is very much still ongoing, the meet and greet will be physically distant.

Cody Rhodes, Arn Anderson, Lance Archer, and Jake Roberts will be available to meet at this opportunity. It will be a contactless meeting and only limited tickets are available.

From AEW: