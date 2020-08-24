AEW Announces Britt Baker’s Return Match For Thursday Night Dynamite

Britt Baker will return to action this week on a special Thursday night edition of AEW Dynamite, wrestling her first match since suffering an injury in May.

All Elite Wrestling announced today that Baker will team up with Rebel (aka “Reba”) and the “Superbad Girl” Penelope Ford for a 3-on-1 handicap match against Big Swole.

It was announced the week of Double or Nothing that Baker had suffered a leg injury while competing on Dynamite. In order to keep her in the mix, AEW kept her on television in a wheelchair to cut promos every week, expanding on the character over the summer.

The destination for her big return has always been the ALL OUT pay-per-view on September 5, and Baker has said as much on television.

The 3-on-1 handicap match is likely a way to keep her physical involvement with Swole to a minimum, leading to a singles match between the two at ALL OUT.

Due to the NBA Playoffs, this week’s AEW Dynamite will take place on Thursday, August 27 and will feature paying fans in attendance for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.