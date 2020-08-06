AEW Announces Cody Rhodes’ Next TNT Championship Challenger

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced that Scorpio Sky will receive an opportunity to face Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Sky won another match on Tuesday’s episode of AEW DARK in impressive fashion, before jumping on the mic to express recent frustrations over being relegated to matches on the YouTube-exclusive series.

He then upped the ante by walking out of the tunnel to confront the “American Nightmare” face-to-face, just seconds after Cody and Matt Cardona won a tag team match against members of The Dark Order.

This will be Rhodes’ eighth defense of the TNT Championship since winning the belt in May at Double or Nothing. He has not lost a singles match since the February Revolution pay-per-view, against MJF.

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will feature a special “Tag Team Appreciation Night” hosted by Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR, but this won’t be the only singles match on the show. The highly anticipated rematch between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will also take place.