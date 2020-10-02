AEW Announces Date For Jon Moxley vs Lance Archer World Title Match

Lance Archer will get his world title shot in two weeks.

All Elite Wrestling announced today that the “Murderhawk Monster” will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on the October 14 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Archer earned his opportunity by winning the Casino Battle Royale at All Out last month. Until now the date of the highly anticipated collision was uncertain, as Archer announced last Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The winner of Archer vs. Moxley will go on to defend the world title at AEW Full Gear on November 7. An eight-man tournament will begin soon featuring Kenny Omega, Rey Fenix and Jungle Boy, among others still to be revealed, with the winner becoming the new #1 contender.