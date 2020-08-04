AEW Confirms World Championship Match For AEW All Out

AEW has this week confirmed the World Championship match that is set to take place at AEW All Out as Jon Moxley will be defending his title.

The challenger for the title is set to be none other than MJF. After he declared his interest in the title in an excellent promo on AEW Dynamite last week, the match has been confirmed with MJF getting his title shot at the major PPV event.

Of course, there is no guarantee that MJF will be facing Jon Moxley at the show, as he is defending the title this week against Darby Allin.

MJF is number in the rankings for AEW right now with a 13-2 overall record and an undefeated 8-0 record in singles action in 2020, which makes him the perfect candidate to be the number one contender.