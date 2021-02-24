AEW
2/23 AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Dark Order & More
Featured above is this week’s new episode of AEW DARK. The show features 16 matches including Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake and a big eight-man tag team match in the main event. As previously reported, Nightmare Factory student Brooke Havok tore her ACL during the taping, but actually finished her match against Leyla Hirsch. Here’s the full lineup:
- Varsity Blonds vs. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
- Aaron Solow vs. Ryan Nemeth
- Ryzin & Baron Black vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
- Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Louie Valle & Chris Peaks
- Kip Sabian vs. Fuego del Sol
- KiLynn King vs. Tesha Price
- Lee Johnson vs. Serpentico
- Jurassic Express vs. Angel Fashion & VSK
- Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Miranda Alize & Renee Michelle
- Leyla Hirsch vs. Brooke Havok
- JJ Garrett vs. QT Marshall
- Eddie Kingston vs. JD Drake
- Max Caster vs. Marko Stunt
- Tony Vega & Steven Stetson vs. Top Flight
- Brian Cage vs. John Skyler
- Bear Country & Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. M’Badu & Levy Shapiro & Daniel Joseph & Aaron Frye
Nightmare Factory Trainee Brooke Havok Injured During AEW DARK Taping, Cody Comments
Brooke Havok, a current trainee at Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory, sustained a torn ACL last Wednesday night while competing against “Legit” Leyla Hirsch.
The news was originally reported by F4WOnline.com but Cody Rhodes confirmed the injury on Twitter today. Impressively, Havok actually wrestled the second half of the match with a torn ACL and it will be shown as planned on tonight’s episode of AEW DARK.
Havok wrestled her first professional match last month on DARK against Dr. Britt Baker DMD. She also competed at the first ever Nightmare Factory showcase at the start of the year.
“This is my very first student,” Cody Rhodes tweeted before the match with Baker. “I never anticipated somebody would be ready this early on, but she did the work and earned this opportunity.
We wish Brooke Havok a speedy recovery and a quick return to the ring!
DARK tonight – https://t.co/lwyVDsS3LG
(*spoiler* Leyla is a beast, but also my respect for Brooke has grown immensely. She tore her ACL halfway through this contest, and she fought on and fought hard!) pic.twitter.com/UVmKtCc1qs
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) February 23, 2021
Six-Woman Tag Team Match Announced For 2/28 AEW Sunday Special
AEW has announced a six-woman tag team match for the February 28th “Sunday Special” on Bleacher Report.
AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will team with Mei Suruga and Rin Kadokura to face Emi Sakura, Veny, and Maki Itoh.
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/ptBa6zUiLu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2021
As noted, the free event will be headlined by Thunder Rosa vs. Riho in an AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator semi-finals match.
Aside from Rosa vs. Riho, there are two Eliminator matches remaining. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose will take place on Wednesday’s Dynamite, while Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami will air on YouTube next Monday.
🇺🇸
▼Britt Baker vs Nyla Rose
▼Thunder Rosa vs Riho
🇯🇵
▼Ryo Mizunami vs Yuka Sakazaki#AEW #AEWWomensTournament
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) February 23, 2021
The winner of the US finalist (Rosa, Riho, Baker or Rose) vs. the Japanese finalist (Sakazaki or Mizunami) on the March 3rd Dynamite will go on to challenge Shida for the AEW Women’s Title at Revolution on March 7.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest AEW news and results.
AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator Results (2/22): Japan Semifinals, Conti vs Rose
Featured above are the next four matches of the ongoing AEW Women’s World Championship Tournament, including the semifinals of the Japan bracket and the final two opening round matches of the U.S. bracket.
1. Nyla Rose def. Tay Conti to advance to the second round of the U.S. bracket. Commentary played up how Conti’s background in judo would help her combat her opponent’s size. In the homestretch, Nyla removed one of the turnbuckle pads but the referee stopped her from hitting Snake Eyes into the exposed metal. Conti had a visual pin on her while the ref put the turnbuckle back. Nyla hit a Death Valley Driver on the entrance ramp and the Beast Bomb back in the ring to advance.
2. Yuka Sakazaki def. Emi Sakura to advance to the finals of the Japan bracket. Yuka got in some early offense including a diving senton from the apron. She got beaten up by Emi’s students outside the ring allowing Emi to dominate most of the offense. Yuka tried to rally back a few times but Emi worked over the back of the neck all match and caught her in a Dragon Sleeper, which is turned into a Cross Rhodes. Emi continued with neckbreakers and a diving senton, but couldn’t quite put the magical girl away. They had a great back and forth exchange trading strikes, then submission attempts, then pinning combinations. Yuka rolled back into the Dragon Sleeper, powered into a spinout side slam, but it was still not enough. She tried for Road to Valhalla, but Yuka landed on her feet, hit a sliding lariat and rolled into a crucifix pin to win.
Sakura and her students attacked Yuka 3-on-1 after the match, until AEW Women’s World Champion Hikara Shida ran out to make the save. Shida was wearing an all white suit and came off like a total badass.
3. Ryo Mizunami def. Aja Kong via countout to advance to the finals of the Japan bracket. Ryo started laying in chops and strikes to the legend, and at first they didn’t register but she eventually wore Kong down in the corner. She dodged an elbow drop and with Kong on the mat went to work with jumping leg drops, before targeting her knee. After a brawl around the cramped ringside area Kong rallied with two backdrop suplexes and some stiff knee strikes. Ryo caught her with a Dragonscrew and slapped on a triangle choke. The ref raised Kong’s arm once, twice and on the third attempt she saved herself. They traded standing clotheslines until Ryo hit a big spear and a top rope diving leg drop for a nearfall. Kong caught her with a spinning back fist and they both collapsed. Frustrated and out of options, Kong dragged her out to ringside and gave Hikaru Shida a metal trash can to hold, throwing Ryo’s head into it. They stumbled back towards the ring, but Ryo hit another top rope leg drop, this time to the back of Kong’s head on the floor. The ref counted her out.
4. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Madi Wrenkowski to advance to the second round of the U.S. bracket. Baker and Reba attacked before the match and beat the hell out of Madi. Once the bell actually rang Britt controlled the offense, taking her time and picking her spots. Madi caught her with forearms and a running crossbody in the corner. A few good chops and at one point a facebreaker. She crashed and burned on a diving crossbody and Britt hit her with an Air Raid Crash for two. The Lockjaw quickly puts Madi away.
