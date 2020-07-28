AEW DARK (7/28): The Biggest Episode Ever! Dark Order vs Best Friends, FTR, Triple Threat Tag & More

Are you ready for the biggest episode of AEW DARK so far?

All Elite Wrestling brings us 12 completely free matches this week, featuring world class talent like FTR, Santana & Ortiz, SCU, the Best Friends, Sammy Guevara and the “Murderhawk Monster”, Lance Archer!

Check out the show in its entirety below. AEW DARK airs every Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Announced for tonight’s card is: