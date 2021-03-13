12 matches have been announced for the debut episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including a big main event between former women’s champion Riho and newcomer Maki Itoh.

Riho and Maki Itoh were both competitors in the recent AEW Women’s World Title eliminator, and faced off in a tag team match this past weekend at AEW Revolution. Itoh teamed up with Dr. Britt Baker DMD to score a win over Riho and Thunder Rosa.

Also announced for the series premiere is a singles match between QT Marshall and Marko Stunt, an eight-man tag team match featuring Matt Hardy’s new clients The Butcher & The Blade teaming up with Private Party, and Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs taking on Brandon Cutler. Good luck, Brandon.

The new series will air weekly on Monday nights at 7:00 PM ET starting on March 15, exclusively on YouTube. Paul “Big Show” Wight and Tony Schiavone have been announced as the commentary team.

Updated Lineup:

Riho vs. Maki Itoh

QT Marshall vs. Marko Stunt

Baron Black & Vary Morales vs. Miro & Kip Sabian

Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn

Ray Lyn vs. Abadon

Leila Grey vs. Diamante

Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole

The Butcher & The Blade & Private Party vs. Dean Alexander & Carli Bravo & Brick Aldridge & David Ali

Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight

Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brandon Cutler

Max Caster vs. Dante Martin

Join us for live coverage of the AEW Dark: Elevation debut this coming Monday.