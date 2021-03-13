AEW
Main Event & Several More Matches Announced For AEW Dark: Elevation Debut Episode
12 matches have been announced for the debut episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, including a big main event between former women’s champion Riho and newcomer Maki Itoh.
Riho and Maki Itoh were both competitors in the recent AEW Women’s World Title eliminator, and faced off in a tag team match this past weekend at AEW Revolution. Itoh teamed up with Dr. Britt Baker DMD to score a win over Riho and Thunder Rosa.
Also announced for the series premiere is a singles match between QT Marshall and Marko Stunt, an eight-man tag team match featuring Matt Hardy’s new clients The Butcher & The Blade teaming up with Private Party, and Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs taking on Brandon Cutler. Good luck, Brandon.
The new series will air weekly on Monday nights at 7:00 PM ET starting on March 15, exclusively on YouTube. Paul “Big Show” Wight and Tony Schiavone have been announced as the commentary team.
Updated Lineup:
- Riho vs. Maki Itoh
- QT Marshall vs. Marko Stunt
- Baron Black & Vary Morales vs. Miro & Kip Sabian
- Red Velvet vs. Dani Jordyn
- Ray Lyn vs. Abadon
- Leila Grey vs. Diamante
- Skyler Moore vs. Big Swole
- The Butcher & The Blade & Private Party vs. Dean Alexander & Carli Bravo & Brick Aldridge & David Ali
- Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight
- Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Brandon Cutler
- Max Caster vs. Dante Martin
Join us for live coverage of the AEW Dark: Elevation debut this coming Monday.
AEW
AEW Star Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expected To Miss 6-8 More Weeks
All Elite Wrestling star Anthony Bowens, one half of The Acclaimed, has already undergone surgery to repair a recent knee injury, believed to be sustained in a match against The Inner Circle back in February.
The news was first reported by PWInsider.com. It’s estimated that Bowens will be back in action within six to eight weeks time, potentially putting him on track for a return to the ring before AEW Double or Nothing on May 29.
Bowens’ tag team partner Max Caster may continue to compete in the meantime. He was a part of the six-man Face of the Revolution ladder match at last weekend’s pay-per-view, and while he didn’t quite manage to take down the literal brass ring — that honor went to Scorpio Sky – it was easily the highest profile match in Caster’s career thus far.
AEW
Paul Wight Reveals Another WWE Legend He’d Like To See In AEW
Christian Cage may have just signed with AEW, but Paul Wight has revealed another WWE legend he would like to see join the company.
Wight (f.k.a Big Show) is another of AEW’s newest signings, and he will be getting put to work from next week as the color commentator for AEW’s new show, AEW Dark: Elevation. He got the chance to tease AEW’s new signing, which was revealed to be Christian Cage, but he wants another legend to join them.
When speaking with Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions Podcast, Wight revealed there’s another big man he wants to join him.
“Honestly, there’s one guy I miss all the time, but I don’t know if he’s going to wrestle again is Mark Henry. I love him. He’s still got it. Mark would be amazing here because he’s got an eye for finding talent. And that’s the thing about Mark that a lot of people don’t know, because the way his character is done on TV and all that. There’s so much depth to that man. He’s a lot smarter than people know. He knows everyone under the sun and he’s got a Rolodex full of athletes that he’s helped get better, train better, become wrestlers, get into colleges that they want to go to, get tryout for pro teams that they want to go to… He’s just… unbelievable. His heart is so big the way he gives to athletes and helps athletes. For me, personally, I’d love Mark here.” (H/T to SportsKeeda.com for the transcription)
AEW
STF Underground Episode 96 – AEW’s Explosive Explanation, Which Wednesday Night Show Ended Better?
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we talk Revolution fall out, especially the big explosion that WASN’T. PLUS:
- Did AEW Give A Good Enough Explanation?
- Was Christian’s Signing Overhyped?
- AEW’s NBA Problems
- MJF’s New Super Faction
- Was the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles A Good Idea?
- The Incredible Match Between Adam Cole & Finn Balor
- IMPACT’s Upcoming Shows
- & MUCH MORE!!
FOLLOW US:
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
