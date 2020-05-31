AEW Dark Match Pulled Following Homophobic & Racist Tweets

AEW has made the decision to remove a match from the upcoming edition of AEW Dark on Tuesday after a series of tweets that used homophobic and racial slurs were made by a wrestler.

Five matches had been announced for Tuesday’s episode of the show, but that has been bumped down to four as Clutch Adams’ tweets were rightfully deemed inappropriate. He was set to go one on one with Shawn Spears, but that will no longer be shown.

Cody Rhodes put out a statement on Twitter, simply stating that the match was removed, while AEW advertised the new episode and it was no longer part of it.

His match has been removed. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 31, 2020

The line up for the show is now as follows:

– Billy Gunn with Austin Gunn vs. John Skyler

– Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon with Leva Bates vs. QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes with Brandi Rhodes

– The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny vs. Jon Cruz and Joe Alonzo

– Santana and Ortiz vs. Big Game Leroy and EJ Lewis