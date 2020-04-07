AEW DARK Results (4/7): Wardlow Destroys A Man, Kip Sabian In Action

AEW DARK Results

April 7, 2020

Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall

Marshall takes him to the mat and works a hammerlock. Johnson struggles free and flies around the ring a bit, countering a bunch of offense by landing on his feet each time. QT simply slams him down hard on the mat in response, and comes off the second rope with a big elbow drop. Johnson continues to fight back, and continues to get put down by lariats, shoulder tackles and a big, big, big back body drop. QT hits a backbreaker into a jawbreaker combo, climbs to the top and hits the Swanton Bomb. It’s over.

Winner: QT Marshall

— Somehow during the last few sequences, QT got caught under his right eye and was dripping blood down his cheek after the match.

Ryan Pyles vs. Wardlow (w/ MJF)

Wardlow comes down in a full suit, and takes his sweet time stripping down. Pyles rushes the big man and gets dropped with the F10. It’s exactly what it sounds like – Wardlow spun around and absolutely LAUNCHED the dude into outer space. Poor kid.

Winner: Wardlow

Tony Donati vs. Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford)

Sabian toys with his opponent a bit early on, easily trading flashy moves off the ropes with him before taking Donati to the mat. After a distraction from Penelope, Sabian nails a big boot in the ropes and puts the boots to Donati in the corner. The poor guy can’t get a break, as Penelope takes every available advantage to rake his eyes, bite him, grab his leg, etc. Sabian hits a back elbow for two. Donati shows some life in the end, actually countering a finisher and hitting a brainbuster for a nearfall. Sabian fires back with a bunch of moves – like seriously, just put the dude away – before locking in the Cruciatus Clutch for the submission win.

Winner: Kip Sabian