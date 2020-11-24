AEW DARK Results & Video (11/24): Big Swole, Brian Pillman Jr., ‘The Waiting Room’ With Dr. Britt Baker & More

You can watch this week’s all new episode of AEW DARK in its entirety above. It’s another super-stacked card with at least 16 matches announced (there’s more planned than what we have listed below) and the return of “The Waiting Room” with Dr. Britt Baker DMD. The show starts at 7/6c and we will return to update this page with results when they are available.

Announced for tonight:

— Chaos Project vs. Dark Order vs. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela

— The Gunn Club vs. Cezar Bononi & KTB & Seth Gargis

— The Acclaimed vs. Alex Chamberlain & Damian Fenrir

— Brandon Cutler vs. Adam Priest

— Dreamgirl Ellie vs. Penelope Ford

— Fuego del Sol vs. Peter Avalon

— Ivelisse & Diamante vs. Lady Frost & Jenna

— Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver

— KiLynn King vs. Rache Chanel

— Michael Nakazawa vs. Trent

— Matt Sydal vs. Alan Angels

— TH2 vs. Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.

— Red Velvet vs. Tesha Price

— Vipress vs. Big Swole

— VSK & Baron Black vs. Private Party

— Plus, The Waiting Room with Dr. Britt Baker DMD feat. Tay Conti