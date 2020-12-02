AEW DARK Results & Video (12/1): Tag Team Triple Threat, Dark Order, Shawn Spears & More In Action

The Young Bucks are notorious for their merchandise, and being top sellers, which included them getting their shirts in Hot Topic stores.

The AEW Tag Team Champions were recent guests on Talk Is Jericho where they discussed the rise in popularity for their shirts and how they began experimenting with ideas to see what would happen.

“Our shirts, they got popular off of Pro Wrestling Tees basically. That’s where everybody picked them up,” Matt noted. “We grew with them. We were one of the first five wrestlers to open up a shop with Ryan Barkan at Pro Wrestling Tees. We got really good at designing shirts because at that point, we weren’t afraid to try things, because if people hate it, they don’t buy it. There’s nothing in stock. There’s no loss. “So we started really experimenting with funny things and great ideas, designs that maybe I wouldn’t print up 1000, maybe I’ll get stuck with 999. Any time we would say a thing or do a thing, we would have a shirt the next day, and you could never do that in the t-shirt business. It would take weeks to get a shirt, and here it is, I would say something on a Saturday or have a viral video, and by Sunday, I have a new shirt. That’s what changed the business for us, and that’s what got our shirts everywhere.”

The brothers then revealed a funny story about how Hot Topic was blown away with how many of their shirts that they saw during a WrestleMania weekend. The company actually contacted WWE to get a deal with them, not knowing that the tag team didn’t work with the company.

“They were just blown away, and they’re like, these are the shirts we need at Hot Topic,” Matt said. “No offense to all these other shirts, this is what I’ve seen the most of. “They contacted WWE,” Nick revealed. “They said, ‘We want The Young Bucks t-shirts and the Bullet Club t-shirts,’ and they go, ‘Uh, they don’t work for us. Go find someone else.'”

Obviously, they would eventually get in contact, and The Young Bucks discussed how the process went on getting so many of their shirts into the stores all around North America.