AEW
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Featured above is the December 15 edition of AEW DARK.
Scheduled for this week’s show:
- Shotheara Chhun vs. Ricky Starks
- Baron Black vs. Brandon Cutler
- Hikaru Shida vs. KiLynn King
- “The Waiting Room” with Dr. Britt Baker DMD
- Shawn Dean & Fuego Del Sol vs. Jurassic Express
- Skyler Moore vs. Leva Bates
- Brian Cage vs. VSK
- The Acclaimed vs. Louie Valle & Mike Magnum
- Anna Jay vs. Dani Jordyn
- Stu Grayson & Evil Uno vs. Bear Country
- Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. RYZIN & Sean Maluta
- Tay Conti vs. Freya States
- Danny Limelight vs. Matt Sydal
- Kaci Lennox vs. Ivelisse
- Chaos Project vs. Best Friends
AEW DARK airs every Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.
AEW
IMPACT Wrestling Results: Karl Anderson vs Chris Sabin, Kenny Omega Returns, Final Resolution Fallout
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV and Twitch. The road to Hard To Kill begins in the wake of a very newsworthy Final Resolution special on IMPACT Plus this past weekend. Karl Anderson faces Chris Sabin, the Knockouts Tag Team Tournament semis begin, and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega returns!
IMPACT Wrestling Results
December 15, 2020
The show begins with a recap of Final Resolution. The highlights were Rich Swann retaining the IMPACT World title against Chris Bey, Josh Alexander defeating Ethan Page, Manik winning the X-Division title, and Deonna Purrazzo retaining the Knockouts title against Rosemary.
Tenille Dashwood (w/ Kaleb) vs. Alisha (w/ Eddie Edwards)
Refresh for updates.
AEW
Darby Allin Discusses Possibly Wrestling Or Being Managed By Sting
Sting’s surprise AEW debut has led to a lot of fantasy booking from fans, and a lot of those scenarios have typically featured Darby Allin. The TNT Champion has been compared to the WWE Hall Of Famer plenty of times, and since Sting arrived in AEW, fans have wondered if they will link up in some way.
During a recent interview with SportsKeeda.com, Darby spoke about the possibility of wrestling the Icon, admitting that he’s ready if Sting is able to go.
“I have no clue. I don’t know what his health’s like. I don’t know what he wants to do. But if he wants to get in the ring with me, I’m ready. If he’s ready, I’m ready. But I have no clue if he’s actually going to be ready. Everything’s up in the air.”
However, with Sting’s in-ring status not being fully clear, Darby also spoke about having Sting possibly manage him, admitting he’s up for it, but doesn’t know if he is manageable.
“Absolutely. But I don’t know what his intentions are. I don’t know if he wants to manage me. I don’t know if I’m manageable.”
AEW
Deonna Purrazzo On Which AEW Or Impact Stars She Wants To Face At Hard To Kill
Deonna Purrazzo is on track to defending the Knockouts Championship at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 16. While speaking to David Penzer on Sitting Ringside, Purrazzo named two AEW wrestlers she would like to face at the event if the AEW/Impact crossover were to allow it.
“I would love to wrestle Britt [Baker] at Hard To Kill. I would love to wrestle [Hikaru] Shida at Hard To Kill.”
The Virtuosa went on to name a few potential challengers from the current Impact roster.
“As far as the IMPACT roster goes, my number one right now, just because we’ve had some interactions, is Taya Valkyrie. She says she’s the longest reigning Knockouts Champion of all-time and I’m over it. I would like to defeat her, break her arm, piledrive her, and shut her up a little bit. A rematch with Rosemary would be great. If Tasha Steelz is available, bring on Tasha.”
Purrazzo retained her title against Rosemary at Turning Point this past Saturday. It remains to be seen if Purrazzo will rematch against rival Su Yung/Susie, or if a new challenger such as Taya Valkyrie will step up to the self-proclaimed best technical wrestler in the world.
IMPACT Wrestling Results: Karl Anderson vs Chris Sabin, Kenny Omega Returns, Final Resolution Fallout
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Jake Crist Announces Departure From Impact Wrestling
Ryno Wrestling Review Episode Episode 128: Emptying The RWR Mailbag, With Guest Host dougEwrestling!
Kevin Owens Reveals He’s Pitched Various Tag Team Partners To WWE
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution Results: Three Titles On The Line, Kenny Omega Appears!
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends
Kenny Omega Reunites With Karl Anderson At IMPACT Final Resolution (Video)
WATCH: NXT TakeOver: WarGames Dark Match Released
WWE’s The Bump: Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, Joe Manganiello & More
Watch Io Shirai’s Insane WarGames Dive, Finn Balor Says “All Eyes Go Back On The Prince” This Week
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Raw Results (12/14): Bray Wyatt’s Field Trip Goes Up In Flames, AJ Styles Makes A Statement, More!
-
WWE21 hours ago
Lana Pulled From Women’s Tag Title Match At WWE TLC, Mandy Rose Returns
-
WWE1 day ago
Sasha Banks Has Her Eyes Set On More WWE Gold
-
WWE2 days ago
Eric Bischoff Discusses How Bully Ray Could Benefit WWE Or AEW
-
AEW2 days ago
Darren Young Claims AEW Has Rejected Him Twice
-
NJPW2 days ago
Five Title Matches, Okada vs Ospreay & More Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15
-
AEW1 day ago
MJF Looks Like A Deranged Easter Bunny; AEW Stars To Reenact ‘A Christmas Story’ For TNT/TBS Marathon
-
WWE11 hours ago
Renee Paquette Discusses Why WWE Didn’t Have Her Wrestle