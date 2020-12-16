AEW DARK Results & Video (12/15): Hikaru Shida vs Dani Jordyn, Chaos Project vs Best Friends

Sting’s surprise AEW debut has led to a lot of fantasy booking from fans, and a lot of those scenarios have typically featured Darby Allin. The TNT Champion has been compared to the WWE Hall Of Famer plenty of times, and since Sting arrived in AEW, fans have wondered if they will link up in some way.

During a recent interview with SportsKeeda.com, Darby spoke about the possibility of wrestling the Icon, admitting that he’s ready if Sting is able to go.

“I have no clue. I don’t know what his health’s like. I don’t know what he wants to do. But if he wants to get in the ring with me, I’m ready. If he’s ready, I’m ready. But I have no clue if he’s actually going to be ready. Everything’s up in the air.”

However, with Sting’s in-ring status not being fully clear, Darby also spoke about having Sting possibly manage him, admitting he’s up for it, but doesn’t know if he is manageable.