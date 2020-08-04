AEW DARK Results & Video (8/4): The Butcher & The Blade vs Private Party

Featured above is this week’s all new episode of AEW DARK, including the returns of Jack Evans, Angelico and QT Marshall, FTR in action, Brian Pillman Jr. and more. The main event sees The Butcher & The Blade battle the #5 ranked Private Party in tag team action.
Results:
- Scorpio Sky def. Will Hobbs
- The Gunn Club def. Aaron Solow & Serpentico
- Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss def. Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon
- Abadon def. KiLynn King
- Jack Evans def. QT Marshall
- FTR def. Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison
- The Butcher & The Blade def. Private Party