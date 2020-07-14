AEW DARK Results & Video: Brian Cage Defends FTW Title Against Brian Pillman Jr.

AEW DARK Results

July 14, 2020

1. Allie & Brandi Rhodes def. Rache Chanel & Diamante. Some good teamwork from the Nightmare Sisters despite their animosity towards one another. Allie came out with a sign that read “I Miss Q.T.” as he’s currently off the show due to a COVID-19 scare. Brandi got the pin with a spear.

2. Ricky Starks def. Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony. Solid back-and-forth match with Starks getting the win. They’re slow-building him and at the point where he just needs a bit of exposure every week as fans get to know him, but AEW obviously wants to make Starks a star. He will be. If AEW is going to keep booking ‘Ego’ they need to bring in Frank The Clown at some point, as they have a great gimmick together in Chicago that gets a ton of heat.

3. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & Alan Angels) def. Shawn Dean, Joe Alonzo & Willie Hobbs. The rest of The Dark Order, sans Brodie Lee, was on the ramp watching the match. Joe Alonzo had a hoodie and tights with his social media handle printed all over. Dark Order got the win, pinning Alonzo with a double Destroyer.

4. Marko Stunt def. Michael Nakazawa. Lots of comedy here in between some surprisingly competitive wrestling. In the end, Nakazawa hit a spear and then removed the pink panties from under his trunks. He tried for the panty claw, but Marko superkicked them into his face and rolled him up for the win.

5. Luther & Serpentico def. Brady Pierce & Pineapple Pete. This was Serpentico’s first win in an AEW ring. Looks like he and Luther may be working together more going forward.

6. Jurassic Express def. Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon. This was the best match of the night by far. Everyone looked great. They actually teased Cutler & Avalon finally getting a win at several points, with Leva Bates getting involved and even attacking Jungle Boy with a hurricanrana off the apron.

7. Brian Cage (c) def. Brian Pillman Jr. to retain the FTW Championship. Not a long match. Pillman got some offense in early and surprised Cage with a suicide dive and a diving dropkick through the ropes. He tried for a cannonball off the apron, but Cage caught him in and slammed him into the ring post. Drill Claw gets the win. Cage gave him an F5 afterwards just for good measure.