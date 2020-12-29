AEW DARK Results & Video: Team Taz, Rey Fenix, Dark Order & More In Action, The Waiting Room Returns

AEW’s Jon Moxley has been the latest wrestler to pay tribute to Brodie Lee, discussing how great he was in the ring and as a person.

There has been a true outpouring of love since the unfortunate passing of Brodie Lee earlier this week, and Moxley has recently spoken to Sports Illustrated all about his friend and long-term rival. The two men have battled each other throughout their careers, from the independent scene to WWE and then in AEW, putting on some great encounters along the way.

“We wanted to make the highlight reel,” says Moxley. “We figured the only way we could do that was if I nearly killed myself with a death-defying bump. So we devised this spot where he powerbombs me from the ring to the floor through a steel ladder, and that’s f—— sketchy. It’s an extremely dangerous bump, going backward at a high angle. “It was a gnarly bump. Vince [McMahon] bugged out. He thought I was dead, which meant it was a good f—— bump. We made the highlight reel. I maintain to this day that I would not have trusted anybody else on the planet with that bump. I put my life in his hands, and I walked away.”

When Brodie was finally brought in to AEW, Moxley recalled Tony Khan asking about having a potential match with him, which Moxley admitted he was more than up for.

“When Tony Khan asked me about Brodie in AEW, I said, ‘Hell yeah, I want that match.’ We could wrestle each other in our sleep. He was so f—— good.” He added, “It wasn’t a secret to anyone in the business how good he was,” says Moxley. “But he was always used in a utility role or part of a group. For him to be the centerpiece of a group as a solo act, he proved he was a main-event performer.”

Finally, Moxley spoke from the heart about how grateful he is to have spent so much time with him as a person, admitting he is still struggling to wrap his brain around the situation.