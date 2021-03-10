AEW
AEW DARK: Santana & Ortiz vs Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela, Dark Order, Powerhouse Hobbs & More In Action
It’s a double-dose of AEW DARK this week following the special pre-Revolution weekend edition this past Saturday, with a heavy focus on some of All Elite Wrestling’s up-and-coming talent. Check out the video above! Here’s the advertised match card:
- Fuego del Sol
- Cameron Stewart & Ryzin vs. Varsity Blonds
- Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Santana & Ortiz
- Kip Sabian vs. Carlie Bravo
- Diamante vs. Savannah Thorne
- Baron Black vs. Lee Johnson
- Angel Fashion vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- SCU vs. Azriel & Danny Limelight
- Abadon vs. Katalina Perez
- Aaron Frye, D3, Jon Cruz & Vary Morales vs. Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alex Reynolds
- The Pretty Picture & Ryan Nemeth vs. Aaron Solow, Brick Aldridge & Dean Alexander
We’ll have complete results from tonight’s AEW DARK up shortly.
TONIGHT on #AEWDark, we have 11 matches set featuring The Pretty Picture, Powerhouse Hobbs, Abadon, Diamanté, the grudge match between Fuego Del Sol & QT Marshall, and much more.
Watch Dark every Tuesday at 7/6c via our official youtube channel ➡️ https://t.co/PfsgiFc62P pic.twitter.com/wLRf5W6CH7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2021
AEW
Huge Title vs. Title Match Announced For IMPACT Rebellion
A huge title vs. title main event for IMPACT Rebellion has been booked.
At the end of this week’s IMPACT Wrestling, Scott D’Amore announced that Rich Swann vs. Moose in the main event of Sacrifice will be a winner take all unification match for the IMPACT and TNA World Championships.
Whoever walks out as the unified IMPACT World Champion will then face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match in the main event of IMPACT’s Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday, April 24.
.@ScottDAmore has announced that @GottaGetSwann and @TheMooseNation will UNIFY the IMPACT World and TNA World Heavyweight Championships SATURDAY at #Sacrifice!
The winner will then face @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX in a TITLE VS TITLE match at Rebellion on April 24th! pic.twitter.com/7mFxoIDAdq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 10, 2021
This huge bout is the product of “the forbidden door” being kicked open at the end of 2020 when AEW and IMPACT (and now New Japan) formed a working partnership that saw Kenny Omega arrive in IMPACT.
Omega and The Good Brothers defeated Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose in the Hard to Kill main event with Omega pinning Swann.
Since it was revealed that the Rebellion logo features an Omega symbol, speculation suggested The Cleaner would return for another IMPACT pay-per-view match.
"Just like we planned." #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/xJ0ZiC06O3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 10, 2021
Sacrifice will air this Saturday on IMPACT Plus. Click here for the complete lineup.
AEW
Christian Cage Segment Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Christian Cage will speak for the first time on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night. The six-time heavyweight champion signed a multi-year contract as an in-ring performer with All Elite Wrestling during a surprise appearance at this past Sunday night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.
This will be the first time since his final night on IMPACT Wrestling in November 2008 that Christian appears on television for a wrestling company other than WWE. Up until his surprise return to action in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match, it was believed that a serious concussion in 2014 had ended his in-ring career.
Also announced for the 3/10 AEW Dynamite:
- TNT Title Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky
- Shida, Mizunami & Thunder Rosa vs. Baker, Itoh & Rose
- Rey Fenix vs. Matt Jackson
- Ethan Page’s debut on Dynamite
- Inner Circle “War Council”
AEW
Tony Khan Claims Women Are Going To Headline AEW Dynamite “Very Soon”
During the AEW Revolution post-show media call, Tony Khan discussed the possibility of women headlining AEW Dynamite in the future.
To this point, there has never been a women’s match in the main event spot of AEW Dynamite, but Tony Khan teased that could be about to change in the very near future.
“Very soon. It’s going to happen. What if I told you it was going to happen incredibly soon, like in the next several weeks? I have a feeling that might happen.” (H/T to WrestleZone.com for the transcription)
Huge Title vs. Title Match Announced For IMPACT Rebellion
Nine Matches Announced For IMPACT Sacrifice This Saturday
AEW DARK: Santana & Ortiz vs Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela, Dark Order, Powerhouse Hobbs & More In Action
Christian Cage Segment Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Kofi Kingston Says He Had Plans To Face Edge & Christian
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
WWE Raw Results (3/1): WWE Championship On The Line, Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More!
Carlito Discusses When He Became Frustrated During His Original WWE Run
AEW Dynamite Results (2/24): Sting & Darby Return, “Face of The Revolution” Qualifier, Jericho & MJF Make It Personal
AEW DARK: Santana & Ortiz vs Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela, Dark Order, Powerhouse Hobbs & More In Action
AEW Revolution ‘The Buy-In’ Kickoff Show: Riho, Thunder Rosa, Dr. Baker & More In Action
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Jax, Baszler, Heaven Fitch & More Celebrate Women’s HIstory Month
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Results: Riho vs Thunder Rosa, Japan Finals
WATCH: AEW 2.Show Video Game Reveal Hosted By Kenny Omega & Brandon Cutler
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
-
AEW2 days ago
Paul Wight Reveals Vince McMahon Called Him After Signing With AEW
-
AEW2 days ago
BREAKING: Christian Cage Has Signed With All Elite Wrestling
-
WWE2 days ago
Ric Flair Reveals Who He Wants To Break His World Title Record
-
AEW2 days ago
Jon Moxley Comments On The Final AEW Revolution Ring Explosion
-
AEW2 days ago
Paul Wight Discusses The Difference Between The AEW & WWE Locker Rooms
-
AEW2 days ago
‘All Ego’ Ethan Page Makes AEW Debut In Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match
-
WWE2 days ago
The New Day Reveal Why Big E Throws His Jacket At Corey Graves