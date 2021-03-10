Connect with us

AEW DARK: Santana & Ortiz vs Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela, Dark Order, Powerhouse Hobbs & More In Action

It’s a double-dose of AEW DARK this week following the special pre-Revolution weekend edition this past Saturday, with a heavy focus on some of All Elite Wrestling’s up-and-coming talent. Check out the video above! Here’s the advertised match card:

  • Fuego del Sol
  • Cameron Stewart & Ryzin vs. Varsity Blonds
  • Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Santana & Ortiz
  • Kip Sabian vs. Carlie Bravo
  • Diamante vs. Savannah Thorne
  • Baron Black vs. Lee Johnson
  • Angel Fashion vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
  • SCU vs. Azriel & Danny Limelight
  • Abadon vs. Katalina Perez
  • Aaron Frye, D3, Jon Cruz & Vary Morales vs. Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alex Reynolds
  • The Pretty Picture & Ryan Nemeth vs. Aaron Solow, Brick Aldridge & Dean Alexander

We’ll have complete results from tonight’s AEW DARK up shortly.


Huge Title vs. Title Match Announced For IMPACT Rebellion

A huge title vs. title main event for IMPACT Rebellion has been booked.

At the end of this week’s IMPACT Wrestling, Scott D’Amore announced that Rich Swann vs. Moose in the main event of Sacrifice will be a winner take all unification match for the IMPACT and TNA World Championships.


Whoever walks out as the unified IMPACT World Champion will then face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a title vs. title match in the main event of IMPACT’s Rebellion pay-per-view on Saturday, April 24.

This huge bout is the product of “the forbidden door” being kicked open at the end of 2020 when AEW and IMPACT (and now New Japan) formed a working partnership that saw Kenny Omega arrive in IMPACT.

Omega and The Good Brothers defeated Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose in the Hard to Kill main event with Omega pinning Swann.

Since it was revealed that the Rebellion logo features an Omega symbol, speculation suggested The Cleaner would return for another IMPACT pay-per-view match.

Sacrifice will air this Saturday on IMPACT Plus. Click here for the complete lineup.

AEW

Christian Cage Segment Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage will speak for the first time on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night. The six-time heavyweight champion signed a multi-year contract as an in-ring performer with All Elite Wrestling during a surprise appearance at this past Sunday night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

This will be the first time since his final night on IMPACT Wrestling in November 2008 that Christian appears on television for a wrestling company other than WWE. Up until his surprise return to action in this year’s WWE Royal Rumble match, it was believed that a serious concussion in 2014 had ended his in-ring career.


Also announced for the 3/10 AEW Dynamite:

  • TNT Title Match: Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky
  • Shida, Mizunami & Thunder Rosa vs. Baker, Itoh & Rose
  • Rey Fenix vs. Matt Jackson
  • Ethan Page’s debut on Dynamite
  • Inner Circle “War Council”

AEW

Tony Khan Claims Women Are Going To Headline AEW Dynamite “Very Soon”

During the AEW Revolution post-show media call, Tony Khan discussed the possibility of women headlining AEW Dynamite in the future.

To this point, there has never been a women’s match in the main event spot of AEW Dynamite, but Tony Khan teased that could be about to change in the very near future.


“Very soon. It’s going to happen. What if I told you it was going to happen incredibly soon, like in the next several weeks? I have a feeling that might happen.” (H/T to WrestleZone.com for the transcription)

