AEW DARK Video & Results (4/28): Jimmy Havoc, Best Friends In Action

AEW DARK

April 28, 2020

— Cody Rhodes and Tony Schiavone are on commentary tonight.

Jimmy Havoc def. “The Captain” Shawn Dean

Havoc takes the Chicago up-and-comer to the mat right away and gets him in a wrist lock. Dean flips out of it and sends his veteran opponent flying, but makes a dumb mistake accepting a handshake and ends up getting stomped mercilessly into the corner. Havoc hits a Japanese armdrag into the bottom turnbuckle, then follows with a suplex into the turnbuckle. The Fisherman’s DDT connects and that’s it.

Best Friends def. MUSA & Lee Johnson

Trent tries to be a good sport with a handshake, but Lee gives him an elbow strike instead. Trent barely registered it before blasting the dude with his own elbow, taking him down. Chuck tags in but gets caught with a rolling dropkick from MUSA. Some nice double-team work from the younger guys, until Chuck belly-to-belly suplexes Johnson into his partner. Trent dives over the ropes to take both out, then DESTROYS Johnson with a running spear on the floor. Back in the ring, Chuck hits a high knee on MUSA and the Best Friends hug it out. Strong Zero connects for the 1-2-3.