AEW DARK Video & Results (5/19): Another Super Stacked 9-Match Show

All Elite Wrestling rolled out another super-stacked episode of AEW DARK this Tuesday night with nine matches. Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Rey Fenix, Hikaru Shida and more are in action against many of the returning names that AEW has given huge opportunities to in recent weeks. Check out the video above.

Hikaru Shida vs. Dani Jordyn

QT Marshall vs. Clutch Adams

Jason Cade vs. Marko Stunt

Jimmy Havoc & Kip Sabian vs. Lee Johnson & Musa

Rey Fenix vs. Shawn Dean

Luther vs. Jon Cruz

Mike Reed & Ryan Rembrandt vs. Private Party

Sammy Guevara vs. Alan Angels

Serpentico vs. Darby Allin