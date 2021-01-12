AEW
AEW DARK Video & Results: Dark Order In Ten-Man Tag Match, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Serene Deeb In Action
Check out this week’s episode of AEW DARK above.
Announced for the show:
- Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean, Zack Clayton, Adam Priest, Danny Limelight & Vary Morales
- Baron Black & Nick Comoroto vs. Bear Country
- Chaos Project vs. Top Flight
- Tay Conti vs. Marti Daniels
- Serena Deeb vs. Tesha Price
- Anna Jay vs. Alex Gracia
- Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. KC Navarro & El Australiano
- RYZIN & Fuego Del Sol vs. Jurassic Express
- Louie Valle vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Varsity Blondes vs. Lee Johnson & Aaron Solow
- Red Velvet vs. Leva Bates
- Mike Verna vs. Ricky Starks
AEW DARK airs on YouTube every Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET. We’ll get this page updated with results as they become available throughout the evening.
AEW
Don Callis Reveals How Long He & Kenny Omega Have Wanted The Bullet Club Reunion
The Bullet Club reunion which ended AEW Dynamite last week certainly got the world talking, but Don Callis has revealed how long he and Kenny Omega have wanted it to happen for.
Omega and Callis have been working together since the AEW Winter Is Coming event where The Cleaner became the AEW World Champion, and since that point, the two men have been running roughshot in both AEW and IMPACT.
Last week after Omega and The Good Brothers beat up Jon Moxley, The Young Bucks made their way out, initially seemingly to calm down the situation. However, the AEW Tag Team Championsonle ended up helping them and reuniting with a “too sweet.”
This was the first time that these five men have all been together since 2016 when Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows left New Japan Pro Wrestling to sign with WWE.
When speaking to David Penzer on Sitting Ringside, Don Callis spoke about how things all came together and how he and Omega have been talking about this since 2019.
“Kenny and I don’t come up with plans day-to-day. This whole thing that happened was visualized by us over one year ago, over the Christmas holiday in 2019. It played out exactly as we had envisioned and discussed it. While it was a huge surprise for people in the industry, for us it was just the culmination of things we’ve been talking about for some time. Things are not over yet,” said Callis. (h/t to Fightful.com for the transcription)
AEW
Cody Rhodes Reflects On Creating The Dog Collar Match With Brodie Lee
During a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Cody Rhodes remembered his Dog Collar match with Brodie Lee, and how they put it together.
The two men collided in a Dog Collar Match for the AEW TNT Championship in what was Brodie’s final ever match, which is one that was incredibly well received by the wrestling world.
Cody spoke about how the match was put together and admitted he was worried about their necks at first, as he spoke about how Brodie pushed and challenged him as a wrestler.
“Jerry Lynn helped put it together. The night before, I’m putting the collar on, the chain, and we’re pulling on each other. It’s like the first time you get in a cage, it’s awkward. I was very worried about our necks and any whiplash. Everyone praised his work and he could make something look incredibly violent, but we could have done that match every night. I am overly prepared, so we had another collar and chain under the ring. Everything went how we wanted it to go. He was adamant we do a really big bump in the commercial. He had me do Kevin Owens’ package piledriver, and he was really confident in my strength. I was able to do it, no problem. He pushed me and challenged me as a wrestler, and I love that. One of my favorite things from that match is, I punched him with the chain wrapped around my hand, and he said, ‘I want you to punch me in the face as hard as you can.’ So, I leveled him, and he just chuckled. He really wanted to do a dog collar and a gritty and serious rivalry,” said Cody. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
AEW
Cody Rhodes Gives AEW An “A” For Its 2020 Product
When it comes to reflecting on AEW’s 2020, Executive Vice President, Cody Rhodes has scored the company an A grade.
Cody spoke with Talk Is Jericho where he revealed his grade for the company and admitted that he knows where they need to grow and that he’s learned a lot of hard lessons along the way within that year.
“Somebody asked me “grade it” and of course, as part of the company, I’m not going to give it a bad grade but I said, “A” and there’s room for an “A+”. We know where we need to grow. AEW, if this had been its last year, thank gosh it wasn’t, it’s still been the greatest year of my life. I learned a lot of lessons and learned some hard lessons about the burdens of management. If you weren’t popular before, you’re definitely not going to be popular as you enter that space. I still think it’s surreal – the numbers, that’s why I love the data, and you’re great about the data – The Demo God. I love it when (Chris) Harrington shows me this spreadsheet and talks about our international deals, we’re having these calls, I was on the phone with Microsoft the other day, what am I doing? But, I know what I want, I know what we’re talking about, that blows me away, I told Tony (Khan), “do not give me this job unless you really want me to really do the job, which would probably include pissing you off from time to time”, which he’s never been pissed at me, at least his version, maybe he has. That’s been the most exciting thing, the brain trust here amongst the talent, the EVPs, the management, the committee that exists that we don’t talk about, the committee of thought, which is the Bucks and Kenny (Omega), you (Jericho) and Tony is, more than ever has in his mind, how he wants the show to be as he is booking it, laying it out – I love it. I know it sounds like a tumultuous thing, all those names on paper and those people, and Arn (Anderson) – Arn is out there with me by the ring pretty much doing jack shit except holding this play card up but what Arn does back here, my gosh, I literally want to look at him – where have you been?” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
IMPACT Wrestling Results (1/12): Rich Swann vs Karl Anderson, Hard To Kill Go-Home Show
AEW DARK Video & Results: Dark Order In Ten-Man Tag Match, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Serene Deeb In Action
Erick Redbeard Posts New Brodie Lee Bludgeon Brothers Tattoo (Photo)
WWE Monday Night Raw Back Under Two Million Viewers This Week, Legends Night Bump Proves Artificial
WrestleMania 24 Once Again Streaming On WWE Network
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
Amanda Huber Shuts Down Ugly, Unnecessary Controversy Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (1/6): Multiple Titles On The Line, Jon Moxley Returns, The Band Gets Back Together!
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
-
WWE2 days ago
Paul Heyman Reveals Brock Lesnar’s Reaction To Facing The Undertaker At WWE WrestleMania
-
WWE1 day ago
BREAKING: WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Positive For COVID-19
-
WWE2 days ago
Triple H Reveals He Is Vince McMahon’s “In Case Of An Emergency Guy”
-
WWE1 day ago
Kofi Kingston Out Of Action With Broken Jaw
-
WWE2 days ago
Paul Heyman Comments On A Possible WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
-
WWE1 day ago
Triple H Returning To WWE Television Tonight On Monday Night Raw
-
WWE13 hours ago
Karl Anderson Claims Triple H “Really Hated” The Too Sweet Chants