AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More

For the first time ever, two stars from All Elite Wrestling are next in line to challenge for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships – and you can thank Tony Khan.

As previously reported, Matt Hardy made a surprise return to IMPACT Wrestling on Tuesday night with his incredibly talented clients Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. After petitioning for a match with the Good Brothers, it was decided that Private Party would first face the makeshift duo of Chris Sabin and James Storm, two legends of the TNA tag team division, with the winners earning a future title opportunity.

While Tony Khan has been appearing in “paid advertisements” for several weeks, the AEW President actually stepped foot inside the IMPACT Zone this week. He wasn’t alone, bringing veteran wrestler and AEW producer Jerry Lynn as backup.

The two sat ringside during the main event, and up until the final seconds of the bout appeared to be simply cheering on their wrestlers. It was Jerry Lynn who later hopped the rail and tripped up Chris Sabin, allowing Private Party to deliver their finisher – Gin & Juice – and score the victory.

It has not yet been announced when Private Party vs. The Good Brothers will take place.