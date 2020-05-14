AEW ‘Double Or Nothing’ Casino Ladder Match Rules Explained

More information has been revealed about the first ever “Casino Ladder Match” taking place next Saturday at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Jacksonville.

The match will feature nine wrestlers in total, although only four competitors have been announced so far. Two will start in the ring at the start of the match, and the remaining seven will come to the ring in 90-second intervals.

Yes, this does allow for the possibility of someone to scale a ladder in the first few minutes of the match and retrieve the poker chip – yes, a giant poker chip – before the rest of his opponents have even entered the bout.

The winner of the match will receive a future opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship. Despite the similarities and the convenient timing, this is not expected to be like WWE’s Money in the Bank briefcase, where the winner can cash in at any time within one year.

Qualified for the match so far are Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Darby Allin and Rey Fenix.