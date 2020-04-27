It has been confirmed that AEW Double Or Nothing will be going ahead as planned on May 23rd, but like everything in the world of wrestling over the past month, the company is obviously having to make major changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show was originally scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the second year in a row, and up until a few weeks ago it was still being advertised as such. According to a report from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the new location for the pay-per-view will actually see All Elite Wrestling return to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Daily’s Place is located across the street from TIAA Bank Field, the home of Tony Khan’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and played home to All Elite Wrestling’s “Fight for the Fallen” charity event in July 2019.

More recently, the promotion was using the building to broadcast and tape episodes of AEW Dynamite, but after the city shut down all non-essential gatherings earlier this month, they were forced to move to an unknown location outside of Atlanta – believed to be Q.T. Marshall’s gym.

While the match card is far from finalized, AEW Double or Nothing will feature the crowning of the first ever TNT Champion. A tournament has been taken place on Dynamite in recent weeks, with Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin and Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes set for semifinal matches this Wednesday night.

The 2019 Double or Nothing pay-per-view was AEW’s first official event, capping off a massive weekend in Las Vegas that started with a hugely successful Starrcast convention. The show was headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega, with Jon Moxley making his surprise debut attacking both men after the match.

AEW Double or Nothing will air live on traditional pay-per-view, through the B/R Live app, and on FITE TV internationally on Sunday, May 23rd.